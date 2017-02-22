Johns Hopkins researchers find how itch-detecting neurons manage pain

February 22, 2017 at 10:37 PM

There are neurons in your skin that are wired for one purpose and one purpose only: to sense itchy things. These neurons are separate from the ones that detect pain, and yet, chemical-induced itch is often accompanied by mild pain, such as burning and stinging sensations. But when it comes to sending signals toward your brain through your spinal cord, itch and mild pain can go through the same set of spinal cord neurons, researchers report Feb. 22 in Neuron. This finding explains why pain often accompanies intense, chemical-induced itch.

"To our surprise, we found the spinal cord neurons receiving the peripheral pain and itch inputs are not separate. They can receive signals from itch fibers and also pain fibers," says Xinzhong Dong, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, who led the study. These neurons, called the GRP neurons, are a way station for pain and itch signals on their way to the brain.

However, GRP neurons are not passive conduits, the researchers found. "When we eliminate this population of neurons in mice, the itch response is reduced. They scratch less," says first author Shuohao Sun, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins. "But at the same time, the pain response is actually increased."

Mice without GRP neurons spent more time rubbing and licking to alleviate their pain, induced, for example, by exposing their tails to hot water. Further experiments that tracked electrical signaling through the neurons corroborated the result. Even though the GRP neurons seemed to be forwarding mild pain signals to the next neural relay station, they also seemed to mitigate intense pain signals.

Related Stories

"It might sound counterintuitive, but we suggest that this small group of cells actually functions like a braking system for pain," says Sun. "This brake is not always triggered by the painful stimuli; it's only triggered by the strong pain stimuli. When the brake is on, the signal doesn't go through. But when you have a weak pain signal, it doesn't trigger the brake, and the signal can go through." The researchers have named this hypothesis "the leaky gate" model.

When the mice's GRP neurons have been destroyed, the brake lines have essentially been cut, resulting in an uncontrolled cascade of pain. The braking system may be a way for animals to detect mild pains — like the kinds associated with itchy substances — without becoming overwhelmed by the pain, the researchers say. Built-in pain management would likely be a helpful adaptation for escaping from predators while injured.

At the same time, GRP neurons are not the only group of spinal cord neurons that receive and forward pain signals to the brain, and the brain itself plays a central role in translating signals from peripheral neurons into experienced sensation. Questions remain about what happens to the signals from GRP neurons after they're transported up the spinal cord.

Chronic pain and itch affect about one in 10 Americans, the authors say. A better understanding of pain and itch signals' journey to the brain may eventually lead to new treatment options. "The next step is moving even further into the central nervous system and seeing how the signal from the secondary neuron is getting to the next relay station," says Dong. "We go one step at a time."

Source:

http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/itch_neurons_play_a_role_in_managing_pain

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI algorithm as good as dermatologists at spotting skin cancer
Malaria mosquitoes exhibit similar sensitivity to heat and horseradish
New US guidelines developed for the prevention of peanut allergy
Defective brain cells disposing toxic proteins may be linked to neurodegenerative diseases
BYU study reveals inverse link between aggression and brain stem volume in children with autism
Virtual reality may help relieve phantom limb pain
New technology offers hope to millions suffering from tinnitus
Cellectricon, Censo Biotechnologies launch joint technology access program to accelerate CNS and pain research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
First symptoms of meningitis