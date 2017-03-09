Innovative technology could aid in detecting recurrence of cancers

March 9, 2017 at 8:33 PM

OICR researchers, together with international collaborators, have invented a technique to avoid a major problem with common laboratory techniques and improve the sensitivity of important cancer tests.

The findings, recently published in the journal Nature Protocols, describe a process by which the sensitivity of DNA sequencing can be improved. The technology, called SiMSen-Seq, could aid in detecting the recurrence of cancers, catching possible disease relapses faster than current methods and improving patient outcomes.

To sequence DNA, scientists often use a technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to increase the amount of DNA available from a sample. However, PCR can introduce mistakes that can limit researchers' ability to detect real mutations in the original DNA molecules. To track the original molecules in a sample, molecular tags called DNA barcodes are added. This technique is essential for sensitive detection of mutations but can lead to other errors, as components of the tags can interfere with each other and affect the final results.

Related Stories

"We created a DNA barcode with a hairpin structure that opens up to be read when heated and contracts when cooled. This allows us to 'hide' the barcode and analyze more patient DNA fragments in a single reaction," said Dr. Paul Krzyzanowski, Program Manager of OICR's Genome Technologies Program. Krzyzanowski led the development of analysis pipeline software used in SiMSen-Seq. This software flags errors in sequencing results and corrects them computationally.

Current genome sequencing technologies return results with error rates of about one per cent, meaning that for researchers to be certain that a mutation exists it has to be detected in a sample at a rate of greater than one per cent. SimSen-Seq technology has lowered this error rate 100-fold, meaning that the recurrence of cancers could be detected at lower levels and earlier than before, allowing patients to receive additional treatment sooner.

The team has patented their technique, and while it can conceivably be performed in any molecular biology lab, the group also hopes to make their expertise in using the method available to the research community. "Our paper describes how this process can be carried out, but we think that our experience in using the technique could be leveraged by other research groups and save them the trial and error of instituting a new process," said Krzyzanowski. Those interested in accessing this service can do so through OICR's Collaborative Research Resources directory.

"Ontario is pleased to support this collaborative research project through the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research," said Reza Moridi, Ontario's Minister of Research, Innovation and Science. "This innovative technique that increases the sensitivity of DNA sequencing is a remarkable breakthrough and one that could improve patient outcomes in Ontario and around the world by detecting the reoccurrence of cancers earlier."

Source:

https://news.oicr.on.ca/2017/03/innovative-technique-greatly-increases-sensitivity-of-dna-sequencing/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UNC scientists confirm and clarify key molecular details of nucleotide excision repair
Promega introduces new Spectrum Compact CE System for high quality DNA analysis
New imaging technology catches DNA naturally fluorescing
Scientists devise novel DNA vaccine approach against important cancer antigen targets
Scientists identify genetic signature of risk for type 2 diabetes
New software tool enables quick, easy deletion of DNA in living cells
ASU-led engineers develop new DNA switch to control flow of electrons within atomic-sized molecule
DNA computer could be important step towards development of smart, 'intelligent' drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New kit for DNA library preparation released by PCR company