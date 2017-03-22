Rapid weight gain during infancy could lead to obesity in adulthood

March 22, 2017 at 10:18 PM

Rapid weight gain in an infant's first six months of life is a risk factor for child- and adulthood obesity, according to researchers.

"Growth is a sign of nutritional intake and development, an insight into health," says Jillian Trabulsi, associate professor of nutrition and a registered dietitian. "Infant nutrition is a critical starting point."

With nearly 10 percent of infants considered "high weight for length," Trabulsi is interested in how to help all infants achieve a healthy weight as they enter childhood, starting with their intake during those first few months of life.

While the benefits of breastfeeding are well known -- breastfed babies tend to be better protected against rapid weight gain and obesity, among other things -- the reality is that 60 percent of American infants are exposed to infant formula by four months of age either as a sole source of nutrition or in combination with breastmilk.

Related Stories

Trabulsi's research therefore examines infant formula and how their various compositions affect energy balance, weight gain and growth. Already, she and her collaborator, Julie Mennella, have confirmed the finding of a previous study that found that healthy babies randomized to receive cow's milk formula had accelerated weight gain compared to babies fed a hydrolyzed protein formula (a formula typically for infants with cow's milk allergy), who gained weight similarly to their breastfed counterparts.

The preliminary findings on the energy balance mechanisms that led to the differential weight gain were presented at the fourth International Conference on Nutrition and Growth in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where Trabulsi and Mennella's abstract won The First 1,000 Days, Best Nutrition and Growth Research Award. The full manuscript of their findings has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

"Breastfeeding is the preferred source of infant nutrition. For infants who are fed infant formula, either in combination with breast milk or as a sole source of nutrition, it is overwhelming when parents walk down the formula aisle," she says. "Parents should talk to their doctor or registered dietitian about how formulas differ in composition to find the one that is best for their baby."

Source:

http://www.udel.edu/udaily/2017/march/infant-nutrition/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Epigenetic changes that affect formation of new muscle cells may be contributing factor to obesity
U of T study uncovers gene that may play key role in obesity
Researchers explore genomic underpinnings of obesity in continental Africans and African-Americans
Researchers examine combined impact of BMI and physical activity on cardiovascular disease
Study provides key insights into intergenerational transmission of obesity
Scientists track 'guardian immune cells' to uncover mechanics underlying inflammation and obesity
Stony Brook researchers discover novel metabolic pathway of lipid ceramide involved in cell death
Study finds Mediterranean foods as key to reduce pain linked to obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AGA creates Obesity Practice Guide for effective weight management in obese patients