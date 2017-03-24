CDM scientist wins IADR award for research in periodontal diseases

On March 22, 2017, the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) awarded its 2017 Distinguished Scientist Award in Basic Research in Periodontal Disease to Panos N. Papapanou, DDS, PhD, professor and chair of the Section of Oral, Diagnostic and Rehabilitation Sciences of the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine.

He was recognized at the Opening Ceremonies of the 95th IADR/AADR/CADR General Session & Exhibition in San Francisco, Calif. The award, given annually to a researcher chosen by previous honorees, recognizes Dr. Papapanou's diverse and prolific contributions to areas of study including the epidemiology of periodontal diseases, their pathobiology, the assessment of microbial and host-derived risk factors, as well as the diseases' role as health stressor in heart disease and pregnancy complications.

"Dr. Papapanou has made remarkable contributions to our understanding of periodontal diseases in the context of a person's overall health, as well as elucidated the connections with other conditions," said Christian S. Stohler, DMD, DrMedDent, dean of the College of Dental Medicine. "This is a well-deserved honor, and we at the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine are proud to count him among our faculty."

Dr. Papapanou's work, funded by the National Institutes of Health, foundations, and industry has garnered awards including the IADR's 2015 William Gies Award in Clinical Research and the highly prestigious 2016 Yngve Ericsson Prize for Research in Preventive Odontology, which the Swedish Patent Revenue Fund awards only once every three years. In addition to his research, Dr. Papapanou chairs the school's Section of Oral, Diagnostic, and Rehabilitation Sciences and directs the Division of Periodontics. He serves on the advisory board of several scientific journals, is a fellow of the American College of Dentists and previously served as president and councilor of the Periodontal Research Group of the International Association of Dental Research.