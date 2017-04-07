Patients with inducible urticaria can benefit from treatment with asthma drug

April 7, 2017 at 10:48 AM

Patients who develop itchy wheals in response to cold or friction benefit from treatment with omalizumab, a drug normally used to treat asthma. Two separate clinical studies, conducted by researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, have shown the drug's active substance to be highly effective against different types of urticaria (hives). Results from these studies have been published in the current edition of the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism are different forms of inducible urticaria, a skin disease characterized by itchy wheals, which develop in response to physical stimuli such as cold or friction. Patients with cold urticaria, for instance, cannot go swimming in the sea without risking an allergic reaction that may lead to shock; similarly, they cannot hold items colder than room temperature. In patients with symptomatic dermographism, even gentle friction, such as that caused by clothing or physical contact, can result in severe itching. People affected by the disorder often experience a reduced quality of life, and are forced to make adjustments to both their social and working lives.

Related Stories

As part of two investigator-initiated, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trials, researchers from the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology used the monoclonal antibody omalizumab to treat two different patient groups (61 patients with symptomatic dermographism and 31 patients with cold urticaria) for a period of three months. In order to test the efficacy of treatment, researchers used objective measurement techniques to determine provocation threshold values for all study participants. Initial measurements were carried out prior to the first administration of the drug. Once the second dose had been administered, measurements were repeated at four-weekly intervals, followed by a final measurement two weeks after the final dose. Results showed that treatment with omalizumab led to significant improvements in symptoms in both groups of patients, and prevented symptoms in nearly half of all patients with cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, even after exposure to the relevant stimuli.

"Our results show that patients with severe forms of physical urticaria can benefit from treatment with omalizumab," says Prof. Dr. Martin Metz. The drug is currently only licensed for use in patients with traditional hives, known as chronic spontaneous urticaria. "However, given our data on the drug's effectiveness in patients with cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, we are hopeful that the drug will be made available to both of these patient groups," adds Prof. Metz.

Source:

https://www.charite.de/en/service/press_reports/artikel/detail/asthma_drug_helps_patients_with_skin_disorder/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds direct link between specific inhaler errors and asthma outcomes
Yeast found in gut of new babies may be strong predictor of childhood asthma
Supported self-management helps people with asthma control illness, say researchers
URMC researchers discover how omega 3 fatty acids in fish oil could be used for asthma patients
Racial gaps in children with asthma may be result of social inequalities in neighborhoods
Hormonal factors play role in making women more susceptible to asthma and allergies
Mount Sinai scientists publish results from pioneering iPhone study of asthma patients
Study offers hope of improved treatment for people with severe asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UNC scientists isolate protein that could play role in asthmatics