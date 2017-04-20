3D printing technology to support bone healing acquired by DePuy Synthes

April 20, 2017

DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, has acquired 3D printing technology from Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc. (TRS). The 3D printing methods developed by TRS will help enable DePuy Synthes to create patient-specific, bioresorbable implants with a unique mineral coating intended to support bone healing in patients with orthopaedic and craniomaxillofacial deformities and injuries. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition from TRS brings exciting new technology with the potential to truly personalize health care solutions in Trauma, a priority platform for the business, and builds on DePuy Synthes’ leadership in delivering ground-breaking innovation that improves patients’ lives. With more than 50 strategic collaborations, the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies is harnessing 3D printing technology to develop patient-specific healthcare solutions that can mean increased satisfaction and better clinical outcomes.

We are systematically investing in building a pipeline of 3D printed products. The TRS technology, which will be added to the DePuy Synthes Trauma Platform, is the latest example of how we are working toward developing next-generation technologies that transform healthcare delivery with individualized solutions for patients.”

 

Ciro Römer, Company Group Chairman, DePuy Synthes.

DePuy Synthes began collaborating with TRS in 2014 through Johnson & Johnson Innovation, which seeks and invests in the best science and builds novel partnerships at all stages of development across the medical device, consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Johnson & Johnson Innovation facilitated the collaboration between DePuy Synthes and TRS.

“The acquisition of the TRS technology by DePuy Synthes is testament to our ability to identify and work collaboratively with promising early-stage companies and entrepreneurs to accelerate bringing innovative new products to market,” said Robert G. Urban, PhD, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation. “We are excited at the potential this technology holds to help improve patient outcomes.”

Founded in 2008, TRS is an early-stage medical device company headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., commercializing skeletal reconstruction and bone regeneration technology based on research performed at the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin.

Source:

DePuy Synthes

