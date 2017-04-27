Standardized tobacco packaging may reduce smoking prevalence, review finds

April 27, 2017

A Cochrane Review published today finds standardized tobacco packaging may lead to a reduction in smoking prevalence and reduces the appeal of tobacco.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco use kills more people worldwide than any other preventable cause of death. Global health experts believe the best way to reduce tobacco use is by stopping people starting to use tobacco, and encouraging and helping existing users to stop.

The introduction of standardized (or 'plain') packaging was recommended by the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) guidelines. This recommendation was based on evidence around tobacco promotion in general and studies which examined the impact of changes in packaging on knowledge, attitudes, beliefs and behavior. Standardized tobacco packaging places restrictions on the appearance of tobacco packs so that there is a uniform color (and in some cases shape), with no logos or branding apart from health warnings and other government-mandated information; the brand name appears in a prescribed uniform font, color, and size.

A number of countries have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, standardized tobacco packaging. Australia was the first country in the world to implement standardized packaging of tobacco products. The laws, which took full effect there in December 2012, also required enlarged pictorial health warnings.

A team of Cochrane researchers from the UK and Canada have summarized results from studies that examine the impact of standardized packaging on tobacco attitudes and behavior. They have today published their findings in the Cochrane Library.

They found 51 studies that looked at standardized packaging. The studies differed in the way they were done and also what they measured. Only one country had implemented standardized packaging at the time of this review, so evidence that tobacco use prevalence may have decreased following standardized packaging comes from one large observational study. A reduction in smoking behavior is supported by routinely collected data from the Australian government. There are data from a range of other studies to indicate that appeal is lower with standardized packaging and this may help to explain the observed decline in prevalence. Researchers did not find any evidence suggesting that standardized packaging may increase tobacco use. No studies directly measured whether standardized packs influence uptake, cessation or whether they prevent former smokers from taking up smoking again.

Related Stories

The amount of evidence for standardized packaging has increased markedly since the publication of the WHO guidelines in 2008. However, given its recency, there are no data on long-term impact. The amount of evidence will continue to expand as more countries implement standardized packaging and as studies assessing the longer-term effects of the Australian policy become available.

Cochrane lead author, and Deputy Director of the UK Centre for Tobacco and Alcohol Studies, Professor Ann McNeill from King's College London, said, "Evaluating the impact of standardized packaging on smoking behavior is difficult to do; but the evidence available to us, whilst limited at this time, indicates that standardized packaging may reduce smoking prevalence. These findings are supported by evidence from a variety of other studies that have shown that standardized packaging reduces the promotional appeal of tobacco packs, in line with the regulatory objectives set. It would appear that the impact of standardized packaging may be affected by the detail of the regulations such as whether they ban descriptors, such as 'smooth' or 'gold', and control the shape of the tobacco pack."

Co-author Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, from the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group, Oxford, UK, added: "Our evidence suggests that standardized packaging can change attitudes and beliefs about smoking, and the evidence we have so far suggests that standardized packaging may reduce smoking prevalence and increase quit attempts. We didn't find any studies on whether changing tobacco packaging affects the number of young people starting to smoke, and we look forward to further research on this topic."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/cochrane-library/new-evidence-finds-standardized-cigarette-packaging-may-reduce-number

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New guideline urges physicians to help in prevention, treatment of smoking among youth and children
Regulations on electronic cigarettes may impact effectiveness as cessation tool, study reveals
Study explores alarming threat of emerging Asian tobacco companies to global health
Young women smokers have highest risk of major heart attack than non-smoking peers, study shows
Smoking cessation program prior to hip or knee replacement provides better surgical outcomes
CAMH study measures impact of hospital-wide tobacco-free policy on attitudes and adverse events
Global tobacco control treaty has led to reduction in smoking rates, study finds
Exposure to acrolein causes failure of immune defence to tumours, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study challenges description of airway inflammation in smokers and COPD patients