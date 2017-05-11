UI Health first in the Midwest to offer improved minimally invasive treatment for atrial fibrillation

May 11, 2017

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer an improved minimally invasive treatment for atrial fibrillation, also called AF or AFib.

Pulmonary vein isolation, or PVI, is a first-line treatment for patients whose atrial fibrillation does not respond, or no longer responds, to medication. In PVI, a specialist uses catheters to access the heart and deliver small doses of energy to destroy the tissue that causes the heart to beat irregularly.

The new treatment, performed by an electrophysiologist using the HeartLight Endoscopic Ablation System, uses a laser to destroy the problem tissue, in place of the radio waves used in standard PVI. The laser's visual guidance provides physicians with a direct view into the heart that was previously unavailable.

Related Stories

The Food and Drug Administration approved the new system a year ago. In early trials, patients experienced similar rates of success as with standard PVI -; one study showed 61 percent experiencing freedom from AF at 12 months. But electrophysiologists think that the technology may help improve long-term success rates by creating a more pinpointed and long-lasting therapeutic lesion.

Dr. Erik Wissner, director of cardiac electrophysiology at UI Health, has experience using the HeartLight system in Germany, where it has been approved since 2009. He performed the first commercial procedure in the U.S. on May 4. He says that greater precision in the interventional treatment of AF is good for patients.

"We are very happy we can offer a new treatment option to our patients," said Wissner, who is associate professor of medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "Currently, about one-third of patients who undergo PVI will return for a repeat procedure because their AFib comes back. As we study PVI with the visually guided laser, we hope that those numbers may be reduced."

AF is the most common type of arrhythmia, and the risk increases with age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that up to 6.1 million people in the U.S. have AF, which can lead to an increased risk of stroke. It can also cause chest pain, heart attack or heart failure.

Source:

http://www.uic.edu/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Regular use of common painkillers increases risk of heart attack, study reports
UVA research finding sheds light on cause of deadly heart condition
Secondhand smoke may have different effects on men and women, Amish community research finds
Serum Institute signs licensing agreement to commercialize St. Jude vaccine against RSV
Heart failure patients have higher risk of death than people with common cancers
New seminar by CRF aims to provide patients and caregivers deeper understanding of heart failure
Energy drinks linked to risk of cardiac events in young people with familial long QT syndrome
Study finds worse survival rates for heart failure despite advances in treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New clinical study compares catheter-assisted therapy with surgical treatment for aortic valve stenosis