EHRA EUROPACE - CARDIOSTIM 2017 to showcase holographic cardiac imaging and other innovations

Holographic cardiac imaging and other innovations will be showcased at the EHRA EUROPACE - CARDIOSTIM 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

This joint meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), a registered branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and Cardiostim takes place 18 to 21 June in Vienna, Austria, at the Reed Messe Wien GmbH.

The congress is dedicated to arrhythmias, electrophysiology and device therapies. Journalists can discover the latest technologies for treating and monitoring cardiac arrhythmias during the event's first Innovation Parade and Innovation Track.

International experts will discuss holographic cardiac imaging, a second generation wireless pacemaker, a wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor to monitor arrhythmias, endoscopic ablation of atrial fibrillation, smaller devices and new implantation strategies for implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) therapy, innovative implants for heart failure patients including spinal cord neuromodulation, and much more.

A crash course for inventors will be held, and winners of the EHRA Inventor Award and Cardiostim Innovation Award will be announced. Leaders from the EHRA Innovation Forum will give the most up-to-date information on the future potential of genetics, pharmacological therapies, precision medicine, and computer modelling in cardiac arrhythmias.

"This is the conference for the press to attend to learn what is in the pipeline for treating cardiac arrhythmias," said Professor Michael Glikson, EHRA scientific program chairperson.

Members of the press can be the first to hear the latest science in the field of cardiac rhythm disorders during a Late Breaking Trial Session focused on leadless pacing, left atrial appendage occlusion, and ablation of atrial fibrillation. Topics include the influence of post-implant antithrombotic drug therapy on the incidence of stroke in the AMULET-Registry Study and outcomes of ablation for persistent atrial fibrillation using a fibre optic contact force catheter in the ABLATOR Registry.

More than 5 000 healthcare professionals from over 100 countries are set to attend the four day event which features more than 140 scientific sessions, and presentations by over 450 experts from across the globe. More than 1 500 abstracts with original scientific research have been submitted.

EHRA will launch scientific documents on screening for atrial fibrillation, management of arrhythmias in patients with hypertension, radiation exposure of female electrophysiologists during pregnancy, management of arrhythmias in patients with grown-up congenital heart disease, antithrombotic therapy in valvular atrial fibrillation, and device detected subclinical atrial tachyarrhythmias.

Controversial issues will be debated such as whether all sports should be forbidden in the asymptomatic athlete with an abnormal ECG and media representatives will hear evidence supporting both sides. Other contentious statements to be discussed include 'Remote device monitoring does not improve outcome', 'Left atrial appendage occlusion does not reduce ischaemic stroke', and 'Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs) should not be interrupted for atrial fibrillation ablation'.

Four summits will be held on ventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, lead management, and e-health. The e-Health Summit will explore how smart data can improve the quality of care with specialists from Google's DeepMind and IBM's Watson.

Live case transmissions will be broadcast allowing members of the press to closely follow the experts performing complex procedures such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided ablation.

Professor Helmut Puererfellner, EHRA scientific program vice-chairperson said: "Members of the press should register now and be the first to hear what's new in cardiac rhythm disorders."