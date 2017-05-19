Are sunscreens giving us the protection we need?

By May 19, 2017

The harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays are well publicised and the risk of developing skin cancer has scared many people into using a sunscreen product to protect their skin when exposed to the sun. However, a recent test of the performance of a range of marketed sun protection products revealed that many of them fail to provide adequate protection against UV rays.

Credit: Armari36/Shutterstock.com

UV radiation is emitted by the sun and, having wavelengths shorter than visible light, is invisible to the naked eye. Although there are three classes of UV light, UVA, UVB and UVC, only UVA and UVB reach earth. Both UVA and UVB cause damage to the skin; UVA penetrates deep into the skin causing wrinkling and other signs of aging whereas UVB only reaches superficial layers of the skin resulting in sunburn. UV radiation also suppresses the immune system, reducing the body's ability to fight against the development of cancerous cells and other diseases.

Related Stories

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends everyone use sunscreen daily as we are exposed to damaging UV rays even on cloudy days. They advise using a product with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher that protects against UVA and UVB rays, and reapplying it regularly. The SPF is a measure of the product's ability to screen or block out UV rays. An SPF rating of 30 indicates that a thirtieth of the UV rays reach the skin through the sunscreen.

Every year Consumer Reports, the world’s largest independent, non-profit consumer organization, tests 58 sunscreen products for the levels of UVA and UVB protection they offer. This year, they reported that 20 of the sunscreens tested provided less than half the sun protection claimed on their label. Some products provided good protection despite it not being as high as the manufacturer's claim. Importantly, none of the ‘natural’ or mineral active ingredients, such as zinc oxide, provided adequate UVA and UVB protection.

Trisha Calvo, ‎Deputy Content Editor, Health and Nutrition at Consumer Reports, commented “For the fifth year in a row, many sunscreens failed to provide an adequate level of protection in our tests. When consumers wear sunscreen, they should feel confident that they’re well-defended against sunburn, skin cancer, and skin aging, and that they’re actually getting the level of protection promised on the label.”

The researchers recommended that, to ensure their safety, consumers only buy sunscreen products containing chemical active ingredients, such as avobenzone, that have an SPF of at least 40.

Source:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Phase 1 trial shows safety and tolerability of oncolytic HSV-1 for children, young adults with cancer
Thyroid cancer surgery complications higher than previously thought, study suggests
Studies show harmful links between use of e-cigarettes and bladder cancer risk
AbbVie introduces new mindfulness podcast audio recordings for blood cancer patients
New technology could hold key to predicting outcome of blood cancer patients
Nut consumption reduces chance of colon cancer recurrence and death, study shows
Scientists discover simple way to use light for steering killer immune cells toward tumors
New clinical trial offers hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancer caused by asbestos

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch

Depression in elite athletes

Our main findings showed that high-performance athletes were just as likely as non-athletes to report mild or more severe depressive symptoms.

Depression in elite athletes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Age-related macular degeneration could be arrested by switching to low-glycemic diet, study finds