Paxman to showcase FDA approved scalp cooler for chemotherapy induced alopecia at ASCO

A pioneering scalp cooling treatment that prevents alopecia in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy will be showcased at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for the first time since gaining FDA clearance.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2017, the Paxman Scalp Cooling System was developed by British family Paxman to reduce hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The concept behind the technology came when the mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced first-hand the trauma of chemotherapy induced hair loss.

The Company has since been on a personal journey to ensure Sue’s legacy lives on by helping women around the globe minimize chemotherapy-induced hair loss and contribute to their quality of life.

“Like my mum, many people find hair loss to be extremely traumatic,” explains Richard Paxman, CEO at Paxman.

It is estimated that 8% of patients actually refuse chemotherapy because they do not want to lose their hair. After experiencing this first hand, we have been determined to change this, and help minimize hair loss in women who are undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, positively contributing to their overall health and recovery.” Richard Paxman, CEO, Paxman

Chemotherapy-induced alopecia (CIA) is the most common and distressing side effect of chemotherapy. It compromises patient quality of life and can negatively impact on body image, sexuality and self-esteem, as well as depriving patients of their privacy.

Scalp cooling alleviates the damage that chemotherapy causes to the hair follicle. It works by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees immediately before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy. This in turn reduces the blood flow to hair follicles, which may prevent or minimize the hair loss.

As part of the FDA clearance process, the Paxman scalp cooler was used in the first-ever randomized clinical trial to evaluate modern scalp cooling, which took place at a number of sites including Baylor College of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering, the U.S. Oncology Network, Cleveland Clinic & Summit Medical Group - MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Nelia Soares was one of the US women who took part in the multi-site trial. Nelia discovered she had breast cancer after returning home from her wedding in Maui to find out that her routine mammogram was abnormal.

During her chemotherapy treatments, she wore the Paxman Scalp Cooling System; before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy.

“Losing my hair would have been a constant reminder to everyone that I was sick but the reality was, people did not see me as a cancer patient when they looked at me,” she added.

“They saw me for who I was as a person. And the best part of it all, I could go anywhere and no one would know what I was going through unless I said something. I am so grateful that I was on the Paxman cold cap trial.”

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System will be showcased for the first time since clearance at ASCO booth 25157.

There will also be a poster about this research, entitled “Scalp Cooling Alopecia Prevention trial (SCALP) for patients with early stage breast cancer” presented by lead researcher Dr Julie Nangia, on Saturday, June 3, from 1:15-4:45 in Hall A.