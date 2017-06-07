New discovery could help explain unparalleled spread of Ebola virus

June 7, 2017

The world may be closer to knowing why Ebola spreads so easily thanks to a team of researchers from Tulane University and other leading institutions who discovered a new biological activity in a small protein from the deadly virus. The team's findings were recently published in the Journal of Virology.

The discovery comes as health workers try to contain another Ebola outbreak in a remote area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ebola, which is highly fatal, causes severe vomiting, internal bleeding and extreme gastrointestinal distress.

Related Stories

A compound known as the "delta peptide" is produced in large amounts in Ebola virus-infected patients, but its function isn't yet known. The investigators tested the effects of purified delta peptide on cells from humans and other mammals and found that it could be a viroporin, a type of viral protein that damages host cells by making the membranes become permeable.

"Our leading hypothesis is that the delta peptide affects the gastrointestinal tract by damaging cells after its release from infected cells," says William Wimley, George A. Adrouny Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Tulane University School of Medicine. "This effect may be a major contributor to the severe GI illness of patients with the Ebola virus."

During the West African Ebola that began in late 2013, the virus spread rapidly principally because of the presence of the virus in GI fluids. The lack of effective countermeasures led to the death of more than 11,000 people.

Tulane researchers say the immediate next step is to begin developing therapies that target the delta peptide.

Source:

http://tulane.edu/tulane-researchers-help-find-possible-explanation-unparalleled-spread-ebola-virus

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Grifols provides Procleix Zika Virus Assay to screen blood donations in countries that accept products with CE marking
Reliable clinical assay detects Zika virus from semen samples
New anti-viral tool could become game-changer in the fight against MERS
Review highlights emerging public health threat of Powassan virus infection in North America
Study findings shed new light on coinfection with chikungunya, dengue or Zika viruses
Miami is key point for transmission of Zika virus to the US
Portland State biologist receives major NASA grant to study evolution of viruses
Genetic sequencing reveals how Zika virus spread in the Americas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists to test effect of Zika virus on glioblastoma