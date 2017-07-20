Merck, Pfizer and Corning join forces to modernize pharmaceutical glass packaging

Merck, Pfizer and Corning Incorporated today announced collaborations that have enabled the modernization of pharmaceutical packaging with the introduction of Corning Valor™ Glass. This revolutionary pharmaceutical glass packaging solution enhances the storage and delivery of today’s drug formulations and provides more reliable access to medicines essential to public health.

Deep pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing process insights from Merck and Pfizer, in combination with Corning’s glass science and precision forming capabilities helped deliver an exceptional glass packaging solution for injectable drugs in vials and cartridges. The companies’ continued collaborations will focus on additional evaluations and the deployment of this new innovation.

Corning Valor Glass packaging offers superior chemical durability, strength and damage resistance. These qualities enable increased throughput and more reliable access to state-of-the-art medicines for patients, while maintaining a high level of quality assurance for pharmaceutical companies.

The White House Office of American Innovation has encouraged this initiative as a model of cross-industry technology collaboration and economic investment. President Donald J. Trump said, “My administration is committed to streamlining the regulatory process so that it’s easier for companies to invest and innovate here in America. Today, I’m pleased to recognize Merck, Pfizer, and Corning for collaborating to modernize pharmaceutical glass packaging with Valor Glass and bring important manufacturing jobs to the United States.”

As a result of Merck and Pfizer’s commitment to improving glass quality and promising results from their initial testing, Corning is making an initial investment of $500 million and creating 1,000 new U.S. jobs as the first part of a planned investment of $4 billion and 4,000 new high-tech jobs.

Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Merck is proud to have participated from its inception in the development of Valor Glass with Corning. Biologics today are on the leading edge of scientific innovation, and Valor Glass represents a similar advancement in materials science: glass that is purpose-built for medicines and vaccines. Merck plans to convert several injectable products to this exceptional new glass packaging solution, pending appropriate regulatory approvals.”

“We joined forces with Corning to advance this revolutionary new glass for medicines that are critical to patients. Our initial trial results with Valor Glass show promise, and we are working with Corning to assess the full potential of this glass solution on products at several of our manufacturing sites,” Ian C. Read, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, said.

Wendell P. Weeks, Corning Incorporated’s chairman, chief executive officer, and president said, “Making this next-generation product requires a new, advanced manufacturing platform, and we plan to build that platform right here in the United States. All of this is made possible by our great customers like Merck and Pfizer and the strong support of the Administration, the Office of American Innovation, and the FDA’s Emerging Technology Team. We believe this is great news for patients, for the industry, and for the economy.”