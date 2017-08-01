Bio-Oil supports self-care for wounds to minimise scarring through new patient booklet

August 1, 2017

A new patient resource has launched in the UK offering primary care healthcare professionals (HCPs) the opportunity to help patients self-care for their wounds and minimise scarring.

The new patient booklet resource, 'Supporting you to care for wounds and to minimise scarring', created with help from expert Dermatologist, Justine Hextall, and supported by Bio-Oil, has been developed following research demonstrating the the frequency that HCP's are required to provide support to patients in primary care, with one in five (20%) being asked for advice on a weekly basis.

This is echoed by patients; a recent survey amongst 1,000 people living with scarring demonstrated that:

  • 37% would like to receive verbal advice from a HCP, and 23% people would like to receive emotional support.
  • A third (32.3%) would like to receive guidance on expectations of how their scar will change over time.
  • Over a quarter (28.1%) would like their HCP to proactively offer advice on scarring.

The information in the resoource guide helps patients to understand how scars mature and change in appearance, what to expect and what they can do to help support the skin's natural healing process and minimise scarring.

Justine Hextall, Dermatologist, says:

Wound and scar management is an area that is increasingly being addressed by those primary health care professionals who deal with minor injuries throuhg to pre-operative wound care. This patient resource is valuable in helping to support them during these consultations and aids in the promotion of self-care to their patients. The resource has been created with the patient in mined, is concise, compact and light making it useful to take away and easy to understand, and a booklet that will be extremely useful to healthcare professionals and patients alike."

Related Stories

The new patient booklet resource, whichh is available free via the Bio-Oil Professional website, addresses key areas including:

  • 'About you' patient note page for tailored healthcare professional advice
  • The psychological and social impact of scars
  • The types of scars, their appearance and how they mature
  • The stages of scar formation with an explanation of the healing process
  • How to minimise the appearance of scares with practical tips for self-care
  • Scar management advice from experts including a dermatologist, psychologist and a patient
Source:

Bio-Oil

Posted in: Men's Health News | Business / Finance | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Endocrine Society strongly opposes austere cuts to healthcare, medical research budget
Researcher explores ways to secure information and protect privacy in digital healthcare systems
Study finds current annual TB screening in North America to be costly with limited health benefits
Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap
Study provides better knowledge about healthcare burden of mitochondrial diseases
Antibiotic resistance: a healthcare emergency?
University of Warwick receives multi-million pound grant to improve healthcare in slums
Siemens Healthineers- Siemens unveils new brand name for healthcare business

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Molina Healthcare, a top Obamacare insurer, investigates breach of patients’ data