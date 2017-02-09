Noradrenaline exerts positive effects on vision by binding to b-adrenergic receptors

February 9, 2017 at 12:15 PM

Noradrenaline is a neuromodulator secreted in the brain depending on behavioral context and physiological states of animal, influencing a wide range of physiological functions by modulating brain activity. It may be best known as a hormone to regulate heart rate and blood flow, and many drugs, such as well-known beta blockers, target its effects. It also modulates the visual system.

"Noradrenaline administration modulates the primary visual cortex (V1)", says Osaka University Associate Professor Satoshi Shimegi. "It changes the spatial sensitivity of this region."

Understanding how noradrenaline functions in the brain is expected to give new insights on how the brain processes spatial information, which has important implications on patient care and machine learning.

Noradrenaline exerts its effects by binding to adrenergic receptors. Beta blockers target b-adrenergic receptors, but there are also exist a-adrenergic receptors, for which there exists alpha blockers. The binding of noradrenaline to its receptors leads to a reduction of spontaneous neural activity in V1, but studies on different animals have been inconclusive about which receptors are primarily responsible for this effect.

Related Stories

In a new set of experiments, the Shimegi lab observed the effects of noradrenaline on the vision of free-moving rats. "We wanted to observe behaving animals, because this is a better representation of nature," explained Ryo Mizuyama, first author of the study, which can be read in PLOS ONE.

The rats were subjected to one of two different inhibitors of a-adrenergic receptors or one inhibitor of b-adrenergic receptors. Of the three, only the b-adrenergic receptor inhibitor, propranolol hydrochloride, had an effect on vision performance.

"Contrast sensitivity was suppressed", said Mizuyama, who further added that, "contrast sensitivity defines one's ability to distinguish objects at different light and dark contrasts."

Interestingly, however, the effect on contrast sensitivity was found only for a specific range of spatial frequencies.

"The contrast sensitivity at optimal spatial frequencies was suppressed by propranolol hydrochloride," observed Shimegi. "This result suggests that only neurons sensitive to specific spatial frequencies are affected by the inhibitor. Therefore, noradrenaline could improve vision by targeting a very small subgroup of neurons or neural circuits."

Source:

http://resou.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/research/2017/20170111_1

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neurosurgeon and otolaryngologist work together to remove tumor of pituitary gland
Nicotine creates cascade of effects in the brain that get worse over time
Yale researchers identify new genetic defect in brain tumor cells that prevents DNA repair
Cancer drug could promote regeneration of damaged heart muscle, research shows
Study finds under and misuse of adjuvant endocrine therapy for breast cancer patients
American Heart Month: Time to know foods that protect cardiac health
Study finds link between removal of ovaries and increased risk of heart disease, cancer and mortality
Study provides insights into functions of astrocytes following brain injury or disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sleep helps recalibrate brain cells responsible for learning and memory, mice study shows