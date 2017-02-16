Breastfeeding may protect mother against metabolic syndrome, study suggests

February 16, 2017 at 10:52 AM

A new study shows that women who spend a longer time breastfeeding during their lifetimes may be able to lower their risk of metabolic syndrome and related disorders included elevated blood pressure, glucose, and triglyceride levels. Life-long breastfeeding of 12 months or longer was associated with a lower risk of metabolic syndrome, as reported in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health website until March 16, 2017.

The article entitled "Association Between Duration of Breast Feeding and Metabolic Syndrome: The Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys" describes a study of more than 4,700 Korean women aged 19-50 years in which the risk of developing metabolic syndrome or its component disorders was assessed based on life-long duration of breastfeeding, divided into four groups: < 5 months, 6-11 months, 12-23 months, or > 24 months. Coauthors Se Rin Choi, Yong Min Kim, Min Su Cho, So Hyun Kim, and Young Suk Shim, Hallym University, College of Medicine (Seoul, Korea), report the duration of breastfeeding found to be associated with decreased risk of individual components of metabolic syndrome, such as blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol.

"The advantageous effects of breastfeeding for newborns and babies are well established, and this study, which suggests that breastfeeding may protect the mother against metabolic syndrome, further adds to the evidence base supporting the benefits of breastfeeding for maternal health," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/can-breastfeeding-reduce-a-womans-risk-of-metabolic-syndrome/2110/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Only subset of mother's HIV virus infects infants during pregnancy or breastfeeding, research shows
Screening for prolactin receptor could help improve TNBC prognosis and treatment
Dermatoscope could quickly diagnose causes of breastfeeding pain, BGU research shows
Shorter chromosome 'caps' linked to higher burden of disease later in life
New guidelines offer way for parents to introduce peanut-containing foods to reduce allergy risk
Natural antioxidant can protect offspring of obese mice from NAFLD, study shows
Liverpool-led research consortium aims to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV
Research finds barriers to breast feeding exist for working mothers in rural areas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New report highlights need for innovations to combat pneumonia and diarrhea among children