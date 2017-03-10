Insurance status linked to morbidity and mortality in patients undergoing total hip replacements

March 10, 2017 at 7:58 AM

Insurance status is one marker of socioeconomic standing, and research has shown that uninsured and underinsured patients have worse outcomes following medical care. That finding is now further supported by a study of patients undergoing total hip replacement. The study, conducted by researchers at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical College, was selected as a Best of Meeting Abstract and will be presented at the 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting next month.

Researchers found that, in patients undergoing total hip replacements during the years 2007-2011 in California, Florida, and New York, the presence of Medicaid insurance and having non-private insurance in general, were associated with higher inpatient mortality, readmission rates, and postoperative complications when compared to patients with private insurance.

Given the current political climate surrounding healthcare reform and public insurance coverage, this work brings awareness of ongoing obstacles in bringing quality healthcare to all.

Source:

https://www.asra.com/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Improved primary care may help reduce hospital readmissions for diabetes patients
European hospital introduces Philips Minicare cTnI point-of-care blood test for rapid diagnosis of heart attack
CAMH study measures impact of hospital-wide tobacco-free policy on attitudes and adverse events
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare
Researchers develop skin tests, decision support tool to increase antibiotic use in hospitalized patients
System to replace error-prone compliance process in healthcare introduced by Extreme Networks
Drug given to reduce side effects of pain medication may facilitate gastrointestinal recovery after testicular cancer surgery
Researchers chart pathway of multidrug resistant bacteria living in hospital sink drainpipes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hospital room floors could be overlooked source for dissemination of pathogens, study suggests