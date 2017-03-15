Higher rate of IV fluids decreases number of c-sections, shortens overall length of labor

March 15, 2017 at 12:46 PM

Labor is an intensely strenuous activity, with the uterine muscle contracting every few minutes to reposition a baby through the pelvis and down the birth canal. Even low levels of dehydration can seriously compromise normal physiological function, yet recent studies looking at hydration in laboring women via the rates of intravenous (IV) fluid showed conflicting results. By pooling the data of several studies, Thomas Jefferson University researchers showed that a higher rate of IV fluids not only decreased c-section rates, but also shortened the overall length of labor by one hour, as well as shortened the pushing phase. The results were published online as an accepted article in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.

"The results are compelling and strongly argue for a change in practice," says Vincenzo Berghella, M.D., the Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. "We have already begun changing practice at Jefferson to give women more fluids in labor, to allow them to have the best chance of delivering vaginally."

Related Stories

Dr. Berghella and colleagues compiled data from seven small clinical trials that collectively included a total of 1,215 women. Of those, about half (or 593 women) received IV fluids at a rate of 250 milliliters per hour, and the other half (622 women) received fluids at the lower rate of 125 milliliters per hour. General practice in the United States is to administer IV fluids at 125 milliliters per hour during labor.

With the data pooled, the researchers could see a clear difference in outcomes for women in the two groups. Women getting the faster fluid rate (250 milliliters per hour) were less likely to get a cesarean section. The higher fluid rate also reduced the overall time of labor by an average of 64 minutes, and shortened the pushing phase by nearly 3 minutes, on average.

"We've known that it's important for women to stay well hydrated during pregnancy and labor. This study suggests that IV fluids could help women maintain hydration at appropriate levels, reduce the likelihood of c-section, and decrease length of labor," says Dr. Berghella. "Recently, we also showed that letting women eat more liberally in labor, especially in early labor, has benefits including shorter labor, and no identifiable risks."

Today, approximately one in three births in the United States occurs via c-section, despite an increased attention by national and international obstetric societies on safely reducing the practice. This study and others are providing evidence for changes in obstetric practice that could help safely reduce c-section rates. Drs. Ehsanipoor, Saccone, Seligman, Pierce-Williams, and Ciardulli were the co-investigators with Dr Berghella.

Source:

http://hospitals.jefferson.edu/news/2017/03/more-iv-fluids-fewer-c-sections.html

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vitamin D supplements protect against cold and flu, study finds
Metabolomics and NMR
Brain implant enables ALS patient to operate speech computer with the mind
Research highlights remarkable benefits of blackcurrants in sports performance, fat burning, muscle recovery
BetterYou magnesium can raise cellular mineral levels faster than traditional tablets
Spinal cord rehabilitation and repair: an interview with Quentin Barraud
TUM experts decipher secrets of Achilles' heel
New gait analysis laboratory and equipment installed at Bournemouth University’s Orthopaedic Research Institute

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A kit to facilitate the convenient measurement of FAO-driven respiration