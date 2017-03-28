Liquid biopsies that enable screening, early detection of cancer attract attention of investors

Interest is high in the development of blood-based tests that can be used to screen individuals for cancer. That isn't new, liquid biopsy industry has attracted attention and investment for the past few years. What is changing is that investors are more interested in screening and early detection - not just monitoring. Healthcare research firm Kalorama Information made the finding in a recent report. Kalorama Information's World Market for Molecular Diagnostics report provides markets for CTC (circulating tumor cell) testing, a type of testing related to liquid biopsy. Cell-free DNA is another type of market and Kalorama has also covered that market in detail.

At the beginning of March, it was widely reported that Grail had raised $900 million of a planned $1 billion, in the first close of a Series B financing round Investors in this second round are reported to include Arch Venture Partners (leading the round), Amazon, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Johnson and Johnson Innovation, McKesson Ventures, Merck, Tencent Holdings, and Varian Medical Systems. Other developments include: