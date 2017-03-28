Liquid biopsies that enable screening, early detection of cancer attract attention of investors

March 28, 2017 at 1:53 PM

Interest is high in the development of blood-based tests that can be used to screen individuals for cancer. That isn't new, liquid biopsy industry has attracted attention and investment for the past few years. What is changing is that investors are more interested in screening and early detection - not just monitoring. Healthcare research firm Kalorama Information made the finding in a recent report. Kalorama Information's World Market for Molecular Diagnostics report provides markets for CTC (circulating tumor cell) testing, a type of testing related to liquid biopsy. Cell-free DNA is another type of market and Kalorama has also covered that market in detail.

At the beginning of March, it was widely reported that Grail had raised $900 million of a planned $1 billion, in the first close of a Series B financing round Investors in this second round are reported to include Arch Venture Partners (leading the round), Amazon, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Johnson and Johnson Innovation, McKesson Ventures, Merck, Tencent Holdings, and Varian Medical Systems. Other developments include:

Related Stories

  • In January 2017, Illumina had announced that GRAIL planned to raise over $1 billion in a Series B financing round.  Illumina was an early investor in GRAIL.  Only one year earlier, Illumina announced that GRAIL had been formed to enable cancer screening from a simple blood test, and that GRAIL was initially funded by over $100 million in Series A financing.
  • Freenome is also focusing on early detection of cancer.  At the beginning of March, Freenome announced that it had raised $65 million in a Series A financing round.  This financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz.
  • Other investors included GV (Google Ventures), Polaris Partners, Charles River Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Spectrum 28, Asset Management Ventures.
  • There were other investors from previous rounds such as Data Collective and Founders Fund.  The previous year (in June 2016), Freenome announced that the company had raised $5.55 million in a seed round that was also led by Andreessen Horowitz.
Source:

https://www.kaloramainformation.com/about/release.asp?id=4118

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MSK scientists discover epigenetic mechanism promoting breast cancer
Dermatology experts review current screening practice for melanoma in the U.S.
Scientists developing novel imaging techniques to provide immediate diagnoses for cancer patients
Combination of high-intensity ultrasound and immunotherapy may be effective in treating cancer
Research suggests novel strategy to target genetic anomaly in prostate cancers
Researchers develop nanoparticle to deliver potential new drug to breast cancer cells
Early detection of colorectal cancer can save lives
New clinical approach offers hope for patients with aggressive brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Immunotherapy drug becomes first FDA-approved treatment for metastatic MCC