New app offers support to clinicians on rehabilitation strategies for stroke patients

April 12, 2017 at 9:18 AM

A new, first-of-its-kind app is now available to support clinicians with decisions on best practice rehabilitation strategies for patients with arm impairment due to stroke.

The ViaTherapy app, developed through a worldwide collaboration of stroke rehab researchers co-led by Drs. Mark Bayley, Medical Director, Brain and Spinal Cord Rehab Program, Toronto Rehab and Steven Wolf of Emory University, is the result of a five-year process which aimed to make the Stroke Rehabilitation Guidelines more accessible to clinicians.

ViaTherapy translates the guidelines to a decision-making algorithm for occupational therapists and physiotherapists to use with their patients.

"The right treatment for a patient today may not be the right treatment for them in three weeks," says Dr. Bayley. "In a sports setting, a good coach will always progress training as the player gets better. We tried to capture how a clinician should also evolve therapy to involve new treatments depending on how far along the patient is in their recovery."

The app's internal algorithm considers information inputted by the clinician: how long it has been since the patient's stroke, how severe their impairment is and whether they have any additional medical conditions. Based on these factors, it offers a list of suggestions of which rehabilitation exercises would best promote progress for the patient, such as assessments of certain movements and electrical stimulation for motor recovery.

According to Dr. Bayley, earlier research showed that because clinicians commit a large portion of their workdays to patient care, they often don't have the capacity to search the literature for evidence-based therapies, or didn't necessarily have the confidence to evaluate existing research on their own.

Related Stories

"After processing vast amounts of rehab literature, we created this app which would close that gap," says Dr. Steven Wolf, Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine. "ViaTherapy will assist clinicians in recalling established therapies and learning about new ones."

From experience using the app personally and with Occupational Therapy students, Debbie Hebert, Clinic Lead for the Rocket Family Upper Extremity Clinic at Toronto Rehab, says this is a great tool for clinicians of all experience levels.

"It saves you a step – instead of looking through the evidence, it brings you to it right away which allows you to go into the techniques," says Hebert, who is also the Practice Lead in Occupational Therapy at Toronto Rehab.

"It doesn't take the art of physiotherapy or occupational therapy away in any way," she says. "The choice is still up to the clinician. This just helps you make sure you're considering all of the treatment options for your particular patient."

While the app is only available for stroke patients with upper extremity movement loss, Dr. Bayley sees an opportunity to one day expand it to various areas of rehabilitation medicine.

"This type of application has the potential to support clinicians who work with patients with Multiple Sclerosis, spinal cord injury and many other conditions that limit movement," he says. "In order to give the patient the best treatment available, this is how rehabilitation medicine should present its guidelines."

Source:

http://www.uhn.ca/corporate/News/PressReleases/Pages/First_of_its_kind_app_offers_personalized_rehab_therapy_for_stroke_patients.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GPs’ advice on secondary prevention medications disregarded by some stroke survivors, study finds
WHO classifies stroke as neurological disease
Research finds link between insomnia and increased risk of heart attack, stroke
Early treatment with stem cells can safely help recovery in stroke patients, study shows
Investigational device aims to minimize risk of cerebral damage during TAVR
Regular exercise, not body fat, may help predict person's recovery from stroke
Single dose of siRNA molecule offers protection against heart attack and stroke in high-risk patients
Clinician-scientist wins annual award for excellence in behavioral neurology research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Closing left atrial appendage linked to reduction in stroke risk for AFib patients