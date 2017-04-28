Researchers discover new mechanism that causes chronic intestinal inflammation

April 28, 2017

Researchers at the University Medical Center of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and the German Research Center for Environmental Health, Helmholtz Zentrum München have discovered that too much of the oncogene Bcl-3 leads to chronic intestinal diseases. They describe in Nature Communications exactly how it throws the immune system off-balance.

Chronic intestinal disorders such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are caused by the body's own immune defense system. Sufferers frequently experience episodic symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramps, and diarrhea. Researchers are still trying to identify the precise underlying origins of these problems. A team led by Dr. Nadine Hövelmeyer and Professor Ari Waisman of the Mainz University Medical Center in collaboration with Dr. Elke Glasmacher of Helmholtz Zentrum München has discovered a new mechanism that causes intestinal inflammation.

"With the help of our cooperation partners, we were able to demonstrate that the level of the Bcl-3 protein, which also plays a role in the development of various cancerous diseases, is elevated in the intestinal tract of colitis patients and is indeed a trigger of the disease," said Dr. Nadine Hövelmeyer, head of the work group at the Mainz-based Institute for Molecular Medicine. According to the study, Bcl-3 develops its effect on intestinal health through interaction with the so-called regulatory T-cells (Tregs). Their main task is to prevent overreaction of the immune system and to develop a level of tolerance towards the body they serve.

Related Stories

Gene blockade in the spotlight

"We were able to demonstrate that Bcl-3 suppresses the activation of Tregs by preventing the necessary genes from being read," explained Dr. Elke Glasmacher, head of the team at the Institute for Diabetes and Obesity in Munich. "Bcl-3 interacts with the transcription factor p50, which is otherwise responsible for activation, and blocks it."

"Consequentially, the regulatory T-cells remain passive, the immune system is no longer regulated, and inflammatory processes begin to take place. Experiments using various models have revealed that elevated quantities of Bcl-3 cause certain cells to migrate to the intestines, where they trigger a severe inflammatory response," Dr. Sonja Reissig, lead author of the publication and research associate at Mainz University Medical Center, pointed out.

"The results represent a major contribution towards our understanding of chronic intestinal inflammation and hopefully over the long-term will help us discover aspects that we can target with new therapies," concluded Hövelmeyer. Her colleague Professor Ari Waisman, Director of the Institute for Molecular Medicine at the Mainz University Medical Center, added: "We are currently focusing on the search for new active agents that will prevent the interaction between Bcl-3 and p50, thus maintaining normal Treg functionality."​

Source:

http://www.uni-mainz.de/presse/aktuell/1387_ENG_HTML.php

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Changes in estrogen can trigger atypical functioning in memory circuit of women with gene variant
Gene CRY1 variant alters circadian clock contributing to delayed sleep phase disorder, study finds
Light can be used to control cellular functions, optogenetics study shows
Researchers discover gene that may play role in restoring hearing after noise exposure
Researchers map gene activity to reveal how the liver performs different functions
Gene critical for tumor progression also encourages growth of intestinal stem cells, study shows
Study identifies CD38 gene to be essential for postnatal glial cell development
Researchers uncover global regulator that 'switches on' silent biosynthetic gene clusters

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify new antibiotic resistance gene in bacteria from dairy cows