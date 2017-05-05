Researchers find new way to make influenza visible to the naked eye

May 5, 2017

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have discovered a way to make influenza visible to the naked eye, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. By engineering dye molecules to target a specific enzyme of the virus, the team was able to develop a test kit that emitted fluorescent light when illuminated with a hand-held lamp or blue laser pointer.

Scientists used test samples that mimicked that of an infected patient, and spiked the samples with the enzyme, called neuraminidase, which had been purified from flu virus. The samples emit red fluorescent light as a positive indication of the influenza virus. Blue fluorescent light signals a negative result. The same process also allowed scientists to determine which of two approved antiviral drugs would be a better treatment option for the individual patient.

While still a prototype, researchers believe that with optimization the diagnostic could be developed to be used in point of care clinics or the home environment for a rapid, easy to interpret test for the presence of influenza.

Related Stories

"Viral cultures are the gold standard for diagnosis of influenza but take several days to develop. By targeting an enzyme inherent to the virus and identifying its presence in a sample, we can make a rapid determination of the influenza in a patient for an efficient and immediate diagnostic that would improve patient treatment and reduce overuse of antivirals," said Bradley Smith, Emil T. Hofman Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, director of the Notre Dame Integrated Imaging Facility and co-author of the study.

Smith and his team created a new method to detect neuraminidase, which is located on the surface of the virus. Researchers began by designing a dye molecule to emit red fluorescent light when it interacts with the neuraminidase. Following validation of enzyme recognition, researchers then tested the dye with two antiviral drugs used to treat influenza -- Zanamivir, also known as Relenza, and Oseltamivir, known widely as Tamiflu. The antivirals are neuraminidase inhibitors. Samples containing dye and neuraminidase were combined with each of the antivirals and illuminated. Red fluorescence indicated the enzyme was still active, meaning the antiviral failed to inhibit the virus in that patient. Blue light indicated the enzyme had been blocked, presenting an effective treatment option.

The study, which received funding from the National Science Foundation and Notre Dame's research initiative, Advanced Diagnostics, and Therapeutics, focused specifically on fluorescence detection of the virus and efficacy of the two inhibitors. Smith's team hopes to build upon these results in the future.

Source:

http://news.nd.edu/news/researchers-shed-new-light-on-influenza-detection/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Could light from LED screens cause irreversible eye damage?
Scientists grow womb lining models that could shed light on early pregnancy events
Resurgent outbreak of avian influenza underscores need for control efforts at animal source
Excelitas launches new pulsed Xenon light source for spectrophotometry and analytical applications
Using nanodiamonds to see smaller
Researchers reveal promising performance of retinal prosthesis implanted in rats
Ground-breaking research sheds light on accuracy, cost-efficiency of routine cardiac screening in athletes
Instrument from Postnova represents broadest range of angles available in a commercial light scattering detector

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Leica Microsystems introduces new augmented reality imaging technologies for surgical microscopes