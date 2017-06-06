Scientists discover mechanism that provides potential new target for allergy treatments

June 6, 2017

In news that may bring hope to asthma sufferers, scientists discover a mechanism that provides a possible new target for allergy treatments.

By observing the allergic response in mice with asthma, scientists at the Francis Crick Institute found that white blood cells that normally reduce the symptoms of asthma convert into cells that make allergies worse. The research was funded by the Medical Research Council and the Francis Crick Institute.

"If we can work out what makes the cells change, and how to stop them changing, we might be able to find new ways of tackling allergic responses that make conditions such as asthma worse," says Mark Wilson, Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, who led the research.

The findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, also reveal that this cell-changing mechanism could boost immunity to worms in the intestine, which affect nearly half of the world's population, providing a new approach for vaccines.

Related Stories

"The conversion of immune-suppressing cells to immune-boosting cells is beneficial for providing immunity against intestinal worms, but can make allergies worse," explains Victoria Pelly, first author of the paper, and researcher at the Francis Crick Institute. "If we can find a way to target this mechanism, it will be extremely useful in the clinic."

After infecting mice with intestinal worms, the team took their white blood cells and injected them into non-infected mice, as a sort of 'vaccine', before infecting these mice with intestinal worms. Using a combination of genetic and imaging tools, the team monitored the white blood cells and found that a large proportion of immune-suppressing cells turned into immune-boosting cells to help fight the infection.

To investigate whether the same cell conversion happened in conditions beside worm infection, the team observed what happened to immune-suppressing cells in the lungs of mice with asthma. They found that up to 60% of these cells converted to immune-boosting cells, worsening the symptoms of asthma.

"Even though we notice the same cell conversion in worm infection and asthma, we think that the molecular mechanisms underlying this process are different," says Mark.

Source:

https://www.crick.ac.uk/news/science-news/2017/06/05/cells-change-type-to-help-or-hinder-immunity/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FDA approves expanded use of Zykadia for first-line treatment of ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC
Chemicals found in cigarettes harm fetal liver health, study shows
Trial shows promising results for new medicine in treating severe asthma patients
Vitamin D supplements in pregnancy could help protect children against asthma
New breakthrough offers hope for allergy sufferers
New therapeutic approach could save diabetics from amputation by promoting wound healing
Study describes novel T cell population that recognizes and kills tumor cells
UK Lebanon Tech Hub to fund research and development of non-invasive blood glucose-monitoring device

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Innovus Pharma announces launch of AllerVarx for relieving nasal, ocular symptoms in allergic patients