Researchers unravel mystery of how human eyes compute direction of moving light

June 7, 2017

The mystery of how human eyes compute the direction of moving light has been made clearer by scientists at The University of Queensland.

Using advanced electrical recording techniques, researchers from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) discovered how nerve cells in the eye's retina were integral to the process.

Professor Stephen Williams said that dendrites - the branching processes of a neuron that conduct electrical signals toward the cell body - played a critical role in decoding images.

"The retina is not a simple camera, but actively processes visual information in a neuronal network, to compute abstractions that are relayed to the higher brain," Professor Williams said.

Related Stories

"Previously, dendrites of neurons were thought to be passive input areas.

"Our research has found that dendrites also have powerful processing capabilities."

Co-author Dr Simon Kalita-de Croft said dendritic processing enabled the retina to convert and refine visual cues into electrical signals.

"We now know that movement of light - say, a flying bird, or a passing car - gets converted into an electrical signal by dendritic processing in the retina," Dr Kalita-de Croft said.

"The discovery bridges the gap between our understanding of the anatomy and physiology of neuronal circuits in the retina."

Professor Williams said the ability of dendrites in the retina to process visual information depended on the release of two neurotransmitters - chemical messengers - from a single class of cell.

"These signals are integrated by the output neurons of the retina," Professor Williams said.

"Determining how the neural circuits in the retina process information can help us understand computational principles operational throughout the brain.

"Excitingly, our discovery provides a new template for how neuronal computations may be implemented in brain circuits."

Source:

University of Queensland

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images for life science applications
TSRI scientists discover potential new therapy to stop deadly botulinum neurotoxin
History of sleep: what was normal?
Chikungunya, dengue, and Zika viruses: three viruses in one mosquito
Using nanodiamonds to see smaller
Meal-times help to regulate our body clock, study finds
Scientists grow womb lining models that could shed light on early pregnancy events
Despite availability of life-saving medicaiton, annual deaths due to fungal meningitis are still over 180,000

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Leica Microsystems introduces new augmented reality imaging technologies for surgical microscopes