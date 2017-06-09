New discovery provides explanation for preterm infants' susceptibility to lung diseases later in life

June 9, 2017

Mice born into an oxygen-rich environment respond worse to the flu once fully grown due to an absence of certain lung cells, a discovery that provides a potential explanation for preterm infants' added susceptibility to influenza and other lung diseases later in their lives, according to new research from the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC).

The research, published in the April issue of the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, focuses on alveolar type II cells, which help to rebuild lung tissue after damage. When newborn mice are exposed to extra oxygen at birth -- which causes their lungs to respond and develop similarly to those of preterm infants -- they end up with far fewer of these cells once they reach adulthood.

Related Stories

Once exposed to influenza virus as adults, these mice then developed a much more severe disease than mice born in a traditional oxygen environment.

"We don't know if this is exactly what happens in preterm infants," said Michael O'Reilly, Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics, Environmental Medicine, and Oncology at URMC. "But we do know that there's a direct correlation between the loss of these cells and an inferior response to lung disease, and we do know that there's something about that early oxygen-rich environment that causes a mouse to respond poorly to viral infection later in life. So this helps connect those dots."

O'Reilly, who studies the developmental origins of lung disease, hopes to now pursue research on the life cycle of alveolar type II cells. The cells are abundant in the lungs of healthy infants, as they are responsible for producing pulmonary surfactant, a vital compound for the developing lung. As the lungs mature after birth, some of these cells may be pruned away. In theory, the lungs of premature infants take this process too far, pruning too many type II cells.

"Right now, we don't really understand the biology of that," said O'Reilly. "But once we do, that opens the door to exploring a potential treatment."

Source:

https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/4793/infants-born-preterm-may-lack-key-lung-cells-later-in-life.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New protocol offers faster and more effective way to obtain astrocytes from stem cells
Chemicals found in cigarettes harm fetal liver health, study shows
UIC to open new center dedicated for stem cell and regenerative medicine
Real-time imaging of influenza infection in mice can be promising evaluation tool
Molecular biologists identify enzyme that activates and ‘supercharges’ cellular machinery
Combining oral drug with personalized cell therapy can lead to complete remission in CLL patients
Scientists could be one step closer to developing vaccines against viruses
Obese people twice as likely to develop influenza despite getting flu shots

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Proteins are an important component of our diet and help to build muscles; they take part in the structure of hormones and they are vital to the whole body’s metabolism. The most important consequence is that the liver loses its capacity to produce proteins (such as albumin) and to metabolise (inactivate or activate in some cases) medicaments for instance.

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Canines in Florida are hit with a contagious dog flu strain