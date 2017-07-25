Endocrine Society invites applications for inaugural John D. Baxter Prize

July 25, 2017

Scientists and healthcare providers who have demonstrated innovation and entrepreneurship by leveraging endocrine research to improve patient care can now apply for the inaugural John D. Baxter Prize for Entrepreneurship, the Endocrine Society announced today.

The $50,000 Baxter Prize will be awarded biennially to candidates who demonstrate entrepreneurship through successful business ventures, technology transfer, partnerships with government agencies, or cooperation with mission-based organizations or foundations. The first Baxter Prize will be awarded in 2018 at the 100th anniversary of ENDO, the Society's annual meeting.

Related Stories

Individuals and teams of scientists or clinicians are eligible to apply. If a team decides to enter, then one team member must be designated as the lead nominee. Being a member of the Endocrine Society is not required, although membership is strongly encouraged. To apply, or for more information, visit https://www.endocrine.org/awards/baxter-prize. The deadline for entries is September 15, 2017.

The award was established in memory of Endocrine Society Past President John D. Baxter, M.D., who was a world-renowned scientist known for being the first to clone the human growth hormone gene. During his career, he made many fundamental medical discoveries and translated them into clinical therapies that had far-reaching implications in the fields of biotechnology and genetic engineering, benefiting the health and welfare of patients worldwide. He passed away in 2011.

"In a fitting tribute to Dr. Baxter's legacy, this award will pave the way for innovative thinkers to improve the lives of people who have hormone health conditions," said Endocrine Society President Lynnette K. Nieman, M.D. "The Baxter Prize will provide support for deserving entrepreneurs who are changing the endocrinology field."

The Endocrine Society and Baxter's wife, the Hon. Lee D. Baxter, San Francisco Superior Court (ret.), announced the creation of the new award at ENDO 2016 in Boston, Mass.

Source:

https://www.endocrine.org/news-room/current-press-releases/endocrine-society-opens-nominations-for-inaugural-baxter-prize

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

University of Warwick receives multi-million pound grant to improve healthcare in slums
New report highlights tremendous growth of virtual reality in healthcare market
All-Star Healthcare Physical Medicine: Tailored therapies can decrease pain in neuropathy patients
Study provides better knowledge about healthcare burden of mitochondrial diseases
Antibiotic resistance: a healthcare emergency?
NAMS publishes new position statement on use of hormone therapy to relieve menopause symptoms
New paradigm of empathy-based medicine needed to improve outcomes in healthcare, say experts
Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Molina Healthcare, a top Obamacare insurer, investigates breach of patients’ data