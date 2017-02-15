UNIST researchers make breakthrough in search for potential root causes of bipolar disorder

February 15, 2017 at 12:08 PM

A team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has made a significant breakthrough in the search for the potential root causes of bipolar disorder.

The research team, led by Professor Pann-Ghill Suh of Life Sciences at UNIST conducted a study that suggests the cellular protein Phospholipase Cγ1 (PLCγ1) could be a new promising candidate gene for bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness.

The research published by the journal Molecular Psychiatry outlines the findings on January 31, 2017. The findings provide evidence that PLCγ1 is critical for synaptic function and plasticity and that the loss of PLCγ1 from the forebrain results in manic-like behavior. This breakthrough is expected to be widely used in research for the treatment ofthe manic symptoms associated with bipolar disorder.

The PLCγ1 has once been proposed as a candidate gene for bipolar disorder in previous studies. However, it has been unclear that how the PLCγ1 plays a role in neron-to-neuron signaling and how it is related to mental illnesses, like bipolar disorder.

In the study, Professor Suh and his team created forebrain-specific PLCγ1-deficient mice and observed what happened in the brain synapse of this mouse. Synapse is the part of the neuron where the signal is transmitted from the end.

To test whether dysfunction of PLCγ1 in the brain contributes to development of neuropsychiatric disorders, the research team generated mouse models, lacking PLCγ1 in the forebrain and studied the synaptic and neuronal changes in mouse models.

Related Stories

The research team reported that mice with forebrain-selective deletion of PLCγ1 also exhibit manic-like behavior, as well as deficits in inhibitory transmission and BDNF-dependent synaptic plasticity.

This resulted in the imbalance between excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission in forebrain circuits, leading to behavioral abnormalities and manic episodes of bipolar disorder. These symptoms were alleviated after the drug treatment for bipolar disorder was given.

"In the brain, excitatory synapses and inhibitory synapses work together to remain balanced for proper neurotransmission," says Professor Suh. "Our study demonstrated that the imbalance between these two is a major cause of various neuropsychiatric disorders and the GABAergic dysfunction observed in the hippocampi of bipolar disorder patients."

According to the research team, the inhibitory synapses that lacks PLCγ1 protein do not work properly in excitatory neurons. This is due to the improper signaling of BDNF, which is critical for the synapse formation. This leads to an imbalance of excitatory synapses and inhibitory synapses, and causes mental illnesses, like bipolar disorder.

"After 10 years of research, we have finally revealed PLCγ1 protein plays a major role in the onset of bipolar disorder," says Professor Suh. "Our findings, therefore, provide evidence that PLCγ1 is critical for synaptic function and plasticity and that the loss of PLCγ1 from the forebrain results in manic-like behavior."

Source:

http://news.unist.ac.kr/bipolar-disorder-candidate-gene-validated-in-mouse-experiment/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Novel gene therapy restores partial hearing and balance in mice born with genetic deafness
Review shows lipid nanoparticles as highly promising delivery systems in gene therapy
Penn Medicine's ODC collaborates with FAST to develop gene therapy for Angelman syndrome
Scientists identify key 'survival gene' that reduces mutation rates in mycobacteria
New gene therapy for Pompe disease may replace currently available treatments
Defects in key gene spur breast and ovarian cancer growth, study shows
Gene that helps form trauma-related memories can be manipulated to prevent PTSD, study finds
UT Southwestern scientists discover gene that protects gut from IBD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify gene variants that predispose children to developing Kawasaki disease