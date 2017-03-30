Experts to present diverse advances in neuromodulation at INS congress

Experts will present diverse advances in neuromodulation from May 27 to June 1, 2017 at the 13th World Congress of the International Neuromodulation Society (INS) in Edinburgh, Scotland. The INS congress will draw more than 1,400 scientists, clinicians and engineers to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Since the first report of spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain 50 years ago, neurostimulation has become one of the fastest-growing fields in medicine.

"The overall event signifies the explosion in knowledge that brings specialists of diverse disciplines to the congress," noted INS President Timothy Deer, M.D. "We are looking forward to welcoming delegates to Edinburgh, a World Heritage site and center of neuroscience breakthroughs.

"The congress theme, 'Neuromodulation: Technology Changing Lives,' underscores how neuromodulation relieves suffering, improves functioning, and increases quality of life. Importantly, neurostimulation offers a non-drug alternative to painkillers for chronic pain."

For the first time, the congress will offer a preconference that focuses solely on noninvasive brain stimulation (NIBS). The May 27 NIBS preconference includes a special abstract competition.

The next day, May 28, the INS offers its popular Innovations Day preconference. The daylong event brings together more than 200 innovators, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists to network, see emerging company presentations, and learn from expert panelists about commercialization pathways. Several previous early stage company presenters have entered the commercial marketplace since the first Innovations Day in 2011.

The 3.5-day scientific program from May 29 to June 1 includes plenary lectures and parallel-track sessions.

An opening-day plenary session will highlight the latest neuromodulation guidelines about safe, appropriate use of implanted neuromodulation therapies. The guidance by the Neurostimulation Appropriateness Consensus Committee and Polyanalgesic Consensus Conference appeared in the INS journal, Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface, in January and February 2017.

At a general assembly of members May 31, colleagues will honor pain physician Michael Stanton-Hicks, M.D. as a Giant of Neuromodulation. His contributions helped catalyze a modern understanding of one of the best indications for neurostimulation, the rare, challenging condition complex regional pain syndrome.

A special program of particular interest to local researchers and physicians the afternoon of May 31 will feature "Pain Research & Neuromodulation in Scotland", organized by the local INS chapter, the Neuromodulation Society of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Topics to be covered during the INS 13th World Congress 3.5-day scientific program include: