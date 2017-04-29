Study describes new targets for precision treatment of meningiomas

April 29, 2017

Winner of the Integra Foundation Award, Mark W. Youngblood, presented his research, Clinical and Molecular Features of Genomic Subgroups in Meningioma, during the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting.

The authors of this study previously described the genomic landscape of meningiomas, identifying five genomic groups, including NF2, TRAF7/KLF, TRAF7/AKT1, Hedgehog and POLR2A mutants, which explain the molecular background of over 80 percent of benign samples. The study identifies novel relationships of driver mutation with clinical and molecular characteristics and describes new targets for precision treatment of meningiomas.

Authors used next-generation genomic approaches to classify over 1,500 meningiomas, identifying known driver mutations and correlating these with clinical characteristics. In a smaller cohort, the team performed RNA- and H3K27ac ChIP-sequencing to investigate the transcriptional and epigenomic associations underlying meningioma pathogenesis.

Meningioma subgroups showed significant correlation with intracranial origin, pathologic grade and histology. The authors found NF2-mutant tumors to be enriched among the higher grade meningiomas, localizing to the convexity regions posterior to the coronal suture. By contrast, non-NF2 mutant meningiomas originated primarily from the anterior convexity and skull base regions, including midline localization of Hedgehog mutant meningiomas, which included the majority of olfactory groove and planum sphenoidale tumors. Using H3K27ac ChIP-seq data, authors found differential super-enhancer binding in each subgroup that drove expression of genes related to embryonic development of the meninges, including WNT activation in NF2 mutants, GRHL3 in KLF4-mutant samples and EGFR in Hedgehog mutant meningiomas.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

