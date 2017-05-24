Genetic sequencing reveals how Zika virus spread in the Americas

May 24, 2017

Genetic analysis of samples collected as the Zika virus (ZIKV) spread throughout the Americas after its introduction in 2013 or 2014 has shown that the virus circulated undetected for up to a year in some regions before it came to the attention of public health authorities. Genetic sequencing has also enabled scientists to recreate the epidemiological and evolutionary paths the virus took as it spread and split into the distinct subtypes--or clades--that have been detected in the Americas. The research, published in Nature today, was supported in part by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

The researchers reconstructed Zika's dispersal by sequencing ZIKV genetic material collected from hundreds of patients in ten countries and territories. They eventually amassed a database of 110 complete or partial ZIKV genomes--the largest collection to date--which they analyzed along with 64 published and publicly shared genomes.

Related Stories

Based on changes to the viral genome that accumulated as the disease moved through new populations, the researchers concluded that ZIKV spread rapidly upon its initial introduction in Brazil, likely sometime in 2013. Later, at several points in early-to-mid 2015, the virus separated into at least three clades--distinct genetic groups whose members share a common ancestor--in Colombia, Honduras, and Puerto Rico, as well as a fourth type found in parts of the Caribbean and the continental United States.

The researchers used innovative sequencing approaches to overcome the challenge of working with samples not originally intended for viral genetic sequencing. In future outbreaks, the researchers suggest, appropriate samples for genetic sequencing should be collected from the beginning to make retrospective and concurrent analysis much easier and more accurate.

These results also may have a direct impact on public health, as a clear understanding of the genetic changes to pathogens that can occur during emerging outbreaks will be key to informing disease surveillance and development of diagnostic tests. Similarly, genetic analysis and prompt sharing in public databases can enhance the understanding of the dynamics of disease spread, so that public health authorities may implement the best possible control and prevention strategies.

Source:

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/zika-virus-spread-undetected-many-months-nih-supported-study-finds

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Preclinical results of translational research show favorable outcomes in developing Zika virus vaccine
Portland State biologist receives major NASA grant to study evolution of viruses
Study findings shed new light on coinfection with chikungunya, dengue or Zika viruses
Scientists uncover potential strategy to shock and kill HIV virus
Researchers develop simple urine-based test for rapid and accurate detection of Zika virus
Biochemical self-destruct trigger guards brain cells when fighting against West Nile virus
New research could be first step toward drug to treat Zika infections
Review highlights emerging public health threat of Powassan virus infection in North America

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides insights into how HCMV infection causes birth defects