Natural compounds in thyme and oregano may offer treatment for cachexia

August 1, 2017

Fresh thyme and oregano offer a savory touch to a tasty dish, but a University of Iowa researcher recently discovered natural compounds in the herbs that may offer a treatment for cachexia or "wasting syndrome" as it is more commonly known.

Wasting syndrome is characterized by a loss of weight and muscle atrophy, and largely found in patients who suffer from cancer, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart failure.

In pre-clinical studies, compounds in thyme and oregano have demonstrated a greater than 37 percent increase in exercise tolerance and a 15 percent increase in muscle mass of certain body muscles. The discovery was a "serendipitous finding" in the lab of Rajan Sah, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Iowa.

Related Stories

"When we exercise and move our muscles, we activate calcium cycling to cause muscle contraction," said Sah. "This same calcium signal also activates signaling pathways to increase skeletal muscle endurance and also skeletal muscle size."

Sah's research team hypothesized that low level calcium cycling induced by these natural compounds might promote improved exercise capacity and overall metabolic health associated with healthy muscle mass.

"We tested these compounds in sedentary mice and found a dramatic improvement in exercise endurance and a mild increase in muscle size of certain muscle groups," Sah says.

The intellectual property associated with this discovery was recently licensed by the UI Research Foundation to Innovus Pharma, an over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company that commercializes non-prescription medicine and consumer care products. The company plans to develop the discovery into an over-the-counter (OTC) product to combat cachexia.

"The oncology supportive care market is a very large unmet medical market with limited choices to both physicians and patients," said Bassam Damaj, chief executive officer of Innovus Pharma. "The treatment of cachexia just doesn't exist. It is a miserable, frequent event that every physician knows about and many patients experience, but there is simply little available against it and nothing to prevent it."

Source:

https://uiowa.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists show that human heart's sinoatrial node is hardwired with backup system
Study shows long-lasting benefits of exercise in early life
Stem cell-based method selectively targets cancerous tissue while preventing toxic side effects
Study provides fresh insights into how the body detects early signs of cancer
Researchers discover potential chemical 'silver bullet' to reduce risk of colon cancer
Researchers discover direct link between calcium and cholesterol
Penn researchers discover how DNA damage turns immune cells against cancer
Research offers explanation for ineffectiveness of checkpoint immunotherapy against bladder cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Roche receives FDA clearance for new Troponin T test to detect patients with suspected heart attack