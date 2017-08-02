Breastfeeding is currently failing to meet recommended standards across the globe, UNICEF and WHO report reveals

A new report released by the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization, WHO, in alliance with the Global Breastfeeding Collective – a new initiative to escalate the rates of global breastfeeding – suggests that the recommended standards for breastfeeding are not completely achieved by any countries in the world.

Only 23 among the 194 nations assessed by the Global Breastfeeding Scorecard had exclusive breastfeeding rates, which was above 60%. Of the children younger than 6 months, only 40% were found to be breastfed exclusively, i.e., they were provided with breast milk and no other foods.

Evidences for the health as well as cognitive benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and their infants do already exist. Breast milk – as it helps in preventing pneumonia and diarrhea, the two major reasons behind infant deaths - is considered critical during the first 6 months of life. Also, for mothers who breastfeed, the risk of breast as well as ovarian cancer - the two main reasons for women’s death - are reduced.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General at WHO, said: "Breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start in life”. According to him, breast milk acts as the first vaccine for a baby by providing them with all the nourishment needed for survival and protecting them from diseases that are potentially deadly.

The scorecard released at the beginning of the World Breastfeeding Week contained a new analysis along with it. This analysis explains that a 50% increase in the global rate of exclusive breastfeeding for children under 6 months old can be achieved by 2025 by an annual investment of US $ 4.70 per newborn.

As per the suggestions of The Investment Case for Breastfeeding, the lives of 520,000 children who are under 5 years old can be saved if this target is achieved. Also, the decreased illness and health care cost along with the increased productivity is likely to generate economic gains of US $ 300 billion over 10 years.

Anthony Lake, the Executive Director, UNICEF said: "Breastfeeding is one of the most effective—and cost effective—investments nations can make in the health of their youngest members and the future health of their economies and societies". According to him, by failing to invest in breastfeeding, we are failing mothers and their babies. This result in paying a double price in lost opportunity as well as lost lives.

The investment case also throws light to the fact that in China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Nigeria, which are the world’s five emerging economies, approximately 236,000 children die every year, causing an economic loss of US $ 119 billion due to the lack of investment in breastfeeding.

The investment in breastfeeding is too low globally. Governments in lower- and middle-income countries are spending nearly US $ 250 million on promotion of breastfeeding every year. An additional US $ 85 million is provided by donors.

A number of suggestions are put forth by the Global Breastfeeding Collective, which includes increasing funding to escalate breastfeeding rates from birth through two years, complete implementation of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes and relevant World Health Assembly resolutions by strict legal measures and enacting policies for paid family leave and workplace breastfeeding based on the International Labour Organization’s maternity protection guidelines.

It also asks the countries to implement the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding” in maternity facilities and improve access to skilled breastfeeding counselling. According to the report, strengthening the links between health facilities and communities, encouraging community networks which protect, promote, and support breastfeeding as well as strengthen monitoring systems can also help.

For achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals, breastfeeding is very important as it increases nutrition (SDG2), prevents child mortality and drops the risk of non-communicable diseases (SDG3), and supports cognitive development and education (SDG4). It also helps in ending poverty, reducing inequalities as well as promotes economic growth.