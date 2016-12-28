Einstein awarded more than $160 million NIH grant in federal fiscal year 2016

Investigators at Albert Einstein College of Medicine were awarded more than $160 million from the National Institutes of Health in federal fiscal year 2016. The grants provide critical support for major research projects in aging, intellectual and developmental disabilities, diabetes, cancer and infectious diseases. Other key areas for which Einstein received federal support include developmental brain research, neuroscience, advanced cellular imaging, cardiac disease and initiatives to reduce health disparities.

"During this period of transition for Einstein, this level of funding convincingly demonstrates the excellence of our faculty and the research they conduct," says Allen M. Spiegel, M.D., the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein and vice president of academic affairs at Montefiore. "This strong showing in our first year as part of Montefiore bodes well for our integrated research enterprise, as opportunities and collaborations develop and deepen."

In addition to grants for investigator research projects and training for students, faculty and postdoctoral fellows, Einstein received major new and renewal awards for Einstein centers, including:

•The new Center for Diabetes Translation Research ($2.9 million), led by Elizabeth Walker, Ph.D., R.N., and Judith Wylie Rosett, Ed.D.

•The Rose F. Kennedy Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Center ($6 million), led by Steven Walkley, Ph.D., and Sophie Molholm, Ph.D.

•Einstein Aging Study, ($12.2 million) led by Richard Lipton, M.D., and Marty Sliwinksi, PhD., at Pennsylvania State University.

Other major program and collaboration grants were:

•Central Africa International Epidemiologic Databases to Evaluate AIDS, $9.4 million, Kathy Anastos, M.D., and Dennis Nash, Ph.D., at the City University of New York

•Developmental Mechanisms of Human Congenital Heart Disease, $7.5 million, Bernice Morrow, Ph.D.

•Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes, $5 million, Judy Aschner, M.D.