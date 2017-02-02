Advertisement
Advertisement

Research unravels molecular mechanisms of antisense oligonucleotides

Published on February 2, 2017 at 10:12 PM · No Comments

Stanley T. Crooke, MD, PhD, CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oligonucleotide Therapeutic Society presents a detailed look at the mechanisms that underlie antisense drug activity in the article entitled "Molecular Mechanisms of Antisense Oligonucleotides," published in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers. The article is available Open Access on the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics website.

Related Stories

Dr. Crooke draws on his extensive experience and long career focused on developing antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics and highlights the contributions his group has made over the years to characterizing the three main phases of antisense drug action: prehybridization, hybridization, and post-hybridization. He describes the design of ASO therapeutics, how they can be targeted to and hybridize with a target RNA sequence, and the various mechanisms by which ASO drugs are able to degrade, disable, or modify a target RNA--which depends on how they are designed--to inhibit the expression of a specific gene.

"This retrospective will allow our researchers a greater insight into how passion and commitment can truly translate technical development and acumen into therapeutic realities," says Executive Editor Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI.

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/unraveling-the-mechanism-of-antisense-oligonucleotides----research-from-the-crooke-lab/2093/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Permalink | Comments (0)
Advertisement
Read in | English | Español | Français | Deutsch | Português | Italiano | 日本語 | 한국어 | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | Nederlands | Русский | Svenska | Polski

Suggested Reading

Comments
The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
You might also like... ×
Scientists decode genetic profile of rare inherited disorder that can cause genital ambiguity