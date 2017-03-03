Study finds link between vitamin D levels and severity of malabsorption issues

Natural health experts BetterYou have welcomed a recommendation by leading gastroenterology expert Isobel Mason, to take a vitamin D supplement to reduce Crohn’s flare-ups.

Every 30 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with Crohn’s or Colitis (the two main forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease) and symptoms can often be similar to other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and fatigue.

As sufferers of the disease can have problems digesting and absorbing food due to the inflammation in the small intestine, vitamin deficiencies can occur regularly.

However, using a simple vitamin D oral spray has been proven to guarantee superior absorption than tablets, as the vitamin bypasses the digestive system and is delivered directly into the blood stream.

A study published by the BMJ Open Gastroenterology discovered a significant association between a patient’s vitamin D levels and the severity of their malabsorption issues.

Research, led by Dr Bernard Corfe, from the University of Sheffield's Molecular Gastroenterology Research Group, featured IBS patients taking a dose (3000 IU daily) vitamin D oral spray versus a placebo. Overall, supplementation significantly improved participants’ vitamin D levels and importantly the trial found that the negative impact on quality of life maybe reduced through vitamin D supplementation.

A study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry also found that low levels of vitamin D may increase the risk of developing Crohn’s disease, as a weak immune system can cause an increased inflammatory response, promoting the development of Crohn’s.

Public Health England announced last year that everyone should take vitamin D supplements in autumn and winter.

BetterYou’s DLux oral vitamin spray range offers convenience and guaranteed absorption which traditional tablets, capsules and drops (which all rely upon an increasingly inefficient digestive system) simply can’t. An oral spray does not require water to take, does not need to be taken with food and is easy to use on the go.

Multiple trials have found that oral vitamin sprays elevate serum vitamin D levels on average 2.5 times more effectively than traditional tablets and capsules.

Dr Charles Heard, who lead the Cardiff University absorption trial, explains:

The ultra-fast uptake is due to the very absorbent tissue within the mouth and the close proximity of a rich vein network. In some cases, it is close to that of IV or intramuscular injections.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director at BetterYou, said:

Vitamin D deficiency can be easily corrected by supplementation and simple lifestyle changes. The DLux Oral sprays can provide the solution for those looking to boost low vitamin D levels in the blood which are associated with autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s and Colitis.

BetterYou is proud to be working with scientists from the University of Sheffield, on a three-year clinical trial looking at the effect of vitamin D supplementation on the quality of life of people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).