Dietary prebiotics can improve sleep after stress exposure, study suggests

February 24, 2017 at 7:28 PM

In recent years, reams of research papers have shed light on the health benefits of probiotics, the "good bacteria" found in fermented foods and dietary supplements. Now a first-of-its kind study by University of Colorado Boulder scientists suggests that lesser-known gut-health promoters called prebiotics - which serve as food for good bacteria inside the gut -- can also have an impact, improving sleep and buffering the physiological impacts of stress.

"We found that dietary prebiotics can improve non-REM sleep, as well as REM sleep after a stressful event," said Robert Thompson, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Physiology and first author of the new study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Prebiotics are dietary fibers found naturally in foods like chicory, artichokes, raw garlic, leeks and onions. When beneficial bacteria digest prebiotic fiber, they not only multiply, improving overall gut health, but they also release metabolic byproducts. Some research suggests these byproducts can influence brain function, explains lead author Monika Fleshner, a professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology.

Related Stories

For the study, the researchers fed 3-week-old male rats a diet of either standard chow or chow that included prebiotics. They then monitored the rats' body temperature, gut bacteria and sleep-wake cycles - using EEG, or brain activity testing -- over time.

They found that the rats on the prebiotic diet spent more time in non-rapid-eye-movement (NREM) sleep, which is restful and restorative, than those on the non-prebiotic diet.

"Given that sufficient NREM sleep and proper nutrition can impact brain development and function and that sleep problems are common in early life, it is possible that a diet rich in prebiotics started in early life could help improve sleep, support the gut microbiota and promote optimal brain/psychological health," the authors wrote.

After being exposed to a stressor, the rats on the prebiotic diet also spent more time in rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep. REM sleep is believed to be critical for promoting recovery from stress, with research showing that those who get more REM sleep post-trauma are less likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stress has previously been shown to reduce healthy diversity of gut bacteria and to lead to a temporary flattening of natural fluctuations in body temperature.

But rats on the prebiotic diet were buffered from these impacts, maintaining a healthy and diverse gut microbiota and normal temperature fluctuations even after stress exposure.

Fleshner said it's far too early to recommend prebiotic supplements as a sleep aid. More studies are in the works to examine what role prebiotics can play in promoting sleep, or buffering stress in people.

But she does recommend loading up on healthy prebiotic fiber from food. "It can't hurt and it might help," she said.

Source:

http://www.colorado.edu/today/2017/02/23/dietary-prebiotics-improve-sleep-buffer-stress

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Clinical study finds evidence that mindfulness meditation training combats anxiety
Clinical psychologist examines stress reactions among men and women from subjective, hormonal and neuronal standpoint
Returning to nature can improve sleep patterns
Study finds impaired secretion of stress hormone in healthy Indigenous young adults
Prolonged exposure to high temperature decreases blood flow and limits exercise capacity
Israeli researchers examine potential damaging psychological effects of cyber-terror attacks
TSRI scientists describe how key molecules in the brain work together to trigger intense anxiety
Recognition given to BetterYou for sleep assisting product

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
RIT research explores impact of shear stress on cells moving through blood vessels