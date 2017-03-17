The Sohn Conference Foundation funds research to advance understanding of how pediatric cancer metastasizes

March 17, 2017 at 3:49 AM

The Sohn Conference Foundation made a grant to researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance understanding of how pediatric cancer metastasizes

The Sohn Conference Foundation today unveiled the Sohn Collaborative for Liquid Biopsy at Weill Cornell Medicine to develop a blood test that will predict how cancer spreads in both children and adults. Funded by a $600,000 grant from the Sohn Conference Foundation, the Sohn Collaborative Liquid Biopsy at Weill Cornell Medicine will investigate the biological markers that determine whether cancer will spread and to which organs. This will have a critical impact in helping clinicians prevent and manage relapse at distant sites, which is the cause of some of the highest risk cancers in children.

“The promise of this research is that a simple blood test could let parents know at the earliest possible time if their child’s cancer would return and where,” said Evan Sohn, Vice President of the Sohn Conference Foundation. “Their children would no longer have to undergo invasive monitoring tests or learn far too late for effective treatment that their child’s cancer had returned. Our Foundation is proud to fund this research for more targeted, life-saving treatments.”  

The Sohn Collaborative Liquid Biopsy at Weill Cornell Medicine examines high-risk aggressive cancers by investigating exosomes, which are “packages” bound by membranes that are shed from pediatric cancer tumors into body fluids and circulate through the body. Exosomes bear specific biological macromolecules including proteins, lipids and DNA that could be used to diagnose the spread and aggressiveness of the cancer.

Related Stories

Dr. David Lyden is the Stavros S. Niarchos Professor in Pediatric Cardiology and a professor of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine. He also serves on the Scientific Review Counsel of Pershing Square Sohn Cancer Research Alliance. Dr. Lyden will be studying the exosomes released by the primary tumor and those from a matched blood sample to investigate how these exosomes act as messengers between tumor and the organs which the tumor will spread to. Dr. Lyden’s investigation aims to identify sets of biomarkers that can be predictive of future metastasis.

“The support of the Sohn Conference Foundation will advance our research to comprehensively characterize the molecular information carried by the exosomes shed from different types of pediatric cancer tumors, and such knowledge is essential for future study to identify new biomarkers and targeted therapies for pediatric cancer patients to provide better treatment options,” Dr. Lyden said.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) will be collaborating with Weill Cornell Medicine to provide comprehensive genome sequencing of pediatric cancer patients in this study.

Dr. Michael Berger, associate director of the Marie-Josee and Henry R. Kravis Center for Molecular Oncology at MSK will be providing the diagnostic testing for genomic analysis as part of the MSK-IMPACT (Integrated Mutation Profiling of Actionable Cancer Targets) platform.

“The MSK-IMPACT test provides a rich source of information about the genetic mutations of a patient’s disease, which can enable clinicians to evaluate the potential of tumor metastasis and to guide the therapeutic and treatment decisions for their patients,” said Dr. Berger.

Source:

http://www.sohnconference.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/WeillCornellDavidLydenMSK_PressRelease.pdf

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bowel cancer medication could help treat patients with early-onset Parkinson's disease, study suggests
Thyroid cancer patients opting for non-intervention face challenging path, study reveals
Hair loss prevention device for breast cancer patients showcased by Paxman at Vienna conference
Combination therapy that targets immune-busting cells effective in treating advanced prostate cancer
Mayo study provides vital information on tumor sequencing in newly diagnosed breast cancer patients
Endostatin can decrease proliferation of castration-resistant prostate cancer cells
TSRI researchers develop new drug candidates to target prostate and triple negative breast cancers
Diet rich in carotenoids and vitamin C may protect against lung cancer, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breast cancer mortality rate has dropped massively over last 30 years