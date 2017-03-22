SPECT imaging may not be suitable for monitoring Parkinson's disease, study shows

March 22, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Scientific Discovery May Change Treatment of Parkinson

When monitoring Parkinson's disease, SPECT imaging of the brain is used for acquiring information on the dopamine activity. A new study conducted in Turku, Finland, shows that the dopamine activity observed in SPECT imaging does not reflect the number of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra, as previously assumed.

One of the most significant changes in the central nervous system in Parkinson's disease is the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra, causing a drop in dopamine levels in the brain.

- Low dopamine level in the brain is linked with the central motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, i.e. tremor or shaking, muscle stiffness and slowness of movements, says Docent of Neurology Valtteri Kaasinen from the University of Turku.

Related Stories

Decreased dopamine activity can be detected with a single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging of the brain. This method is widely used in the diagnostics of Parkinson's disease in Europe and the United States.

The study conducted at the University of Turku and Turku University Hospital shows that the dopamine activity observed in SPECT imaging does not reflect the number of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra, contrary to what has been thought. According to Kaasinen, this is an important result as it proves that the correlation between the number of neurons and dopamine activity is not straightforward.

- This must be considered in the future when developing treatments that affect the number of neurons in the substantia nigra. It also seems that SPECT imaging is not a suitable method for monitoring treatment research results in advanced Parkinson's disease when studying treatments that affect the number of neurons in the substantia nigra, says Kaasinen.

In the study, post-mortem neuron numbers in the substantia nigra were calculated for patients with Parkinson's disease who had been examined with dopamine transporter SPECT before death. The number of neurons cannot be calculated during a patient's lifetime since the substantia nigra is located deep within the midbrain where biopsy is impossible in vivo.

Source:

http://www.utu.fi/en/news/news/Pages/Scientific-Discovery-May-Change-Treatment-of-Parkinson.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New biomarker may predict trajectory of TBI recovery in children
Scientists develop first Canadian Brain Health Food Guide to help adults preserve thinking, memory skills
Antibody treats pediatric brain tumors safely and effectively in mice
Researchers discover cellular defects that underlie familial form of Parkinson's disease
Scientists uncover new method for improving short-term working memory
Study reveals mechanisms behind increased risk of thrombosis in patients with malignant brain tumours
CUMC researchers discover common genetic variant that impacts brain aging
Study finds reductions in volume of gray matter in the brains of children with obstructive sleep apnea

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breakthrough brain repair discovery could revolutionise treatment of Multiple Sclerosis