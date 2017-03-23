Researchers identify odorant troenan that can inhibit colorectal cancer growth

March 23, 2017 at 1:18 PM

Growth of colorectal cancer cells can be inhibited with the odorant troenan. This is reported by the research team headed by Prof Dr Dr Dr habil. Hanns Hatt and Dr Lea Weber from Ruhr-Universität Bochum in the journal "PLOS One". The researchers detected the olfactory receptor OR51B4 in tumour cells taken from the rectum and colon cancer cell lines. They analysed which odorant activates the receptor and in what way the activation affects the cells.

For the purpose of the study, the team from the Department for Cellphysiology in Bochum collaborated with the Department of Molecular GI-Oncology at Ruhr-Universität, headed by Prof Dr Stephan Hahn. The necessary gene sequencing was carried out by the team from the Cologne Center for Genomics.

Floral scent activates receptor

Olfactory receptors had been demonstrated in various healthy as well as cancerous tissues. The Bochum-based researchers have now detected the OR51B4 receptor (upregulated) in colorectal cancer cells. They identified the molecule troenan as activator of OR51B4. It smells of privet, a flowering shrub that is often cultivated in hedges.

Related Stories

In the next step, the researchers treated cancerous cells of the HCT116 cell line and tumour tissue samples with troenan. The result: cell proliferation was slowed down and the cells moved more slowly than previously - an inhibition of tumour growth and metastasis. Moreover, troenan treatment resulted in an increase in apoptosis of cancerous cells. In follow-up experiments with nude  mice, which grew the human tumour, the scent effect has been confirmed.

Potential therapy approach

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer form in Germany, occurring in more than six per cent of all Germans. The material utilised in the current study were colorectal tumours, which amount to 95 per cent of malign rectal tumours and constitute the most frequent cause of death in colorectal cancer patients. After surgical removal of such tumours, patients have a chance of recovery of 50 per cent. The decisive factor is the stage of the disease in which colorectal cancer is detected. Specific pharmacological treatment is, as yet, not available; only general chemotherapy.

"We assume that our results might pave the way for a new approach for colorectal cancer therapy," says Hanns Hatt. The tumours can often be accessed from the inner cavity of the intestine. "It is therefore conceivable that oral or rectal administration might transport the scent troenan in effective concentrations directly to the tumour. To this end, it will be necessary to conduct clinical studies with patients," continues Hatt.

Source:

http://news.rub.de/english/press-releases/2017-03-23-olfactory-receptors-new-molecular-targets-detected-colorectal-cancer-cells

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Yale study identifies racial and ethnic disparities in Oncotype DX testing for women with breast cancer
Study uncovers genetic link to aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Sohn Conference Foundation funds research to advance understanding of how pediatric cancer metastasizes
Genetic mutations underlying treatment resistance in NSCLC more dynamic than previously thought
Combination approach holds potential for treating lung cancer patients
Study reveals prevalence of racial disparities in treatment, outcomes of early stage NSCLC patients
Reirradiation using proton therapy offers new hope for patients with recurrent lung cancer
Penn studies provide new understanding of lung cancer progression and prevention

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research shows SBRT as viable curative option for older lung cancer patients