Scientists launch new virtual platform to aid global search for treatment of leukemia

April 29, 2017

Finding a cure for a rare type of blood cancer could be accelerated by a new virtual platform that allows researchers easy access to data from patient samples generated by laboratories around the world.

LEUKomics, which has been launched by scientists at the University of Glasgow and the University of Melbourne, is a comprehensive database describing over 100 chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) samples. It is completely free for researchers to use and share.

CML symptoms often include severe fatigue and weight loss, and although it develops slowly, it will eventually progress and prove fatal if untreated.  Unlike many other cancers, a single genetic mutation underlies the biology of CML. The fault occurs early on in the development of a type of white blood cell called myeloid cells.

Scientists hope LEUKomics will increase understanding of CML, and lead to new targeted drugs and ultimately a cure. The website has been built as part of the stem cell database Stemformatics, with funding from the charities Bloodwise and the Scottish Cancer Foundation.

Drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors, or TKIs, were introduced in the early 2000s, and are designed to target the genetic mutation that drives CML. Most patients can take a daily pill and live a normal life, but some people experience intolerable side effects from TKIs or develop resistance.

One of the main aims of current research is to design treatments that can target the underlying leukaemic stem cells that can evade TKIs, offering hope of a permanent cure. To do this, researchers need to know more about these elusive leukemic stem cells, and they believe that the answers lie in the analysis of large scale biological information.

Developed by the teams of Professor Christine Wells at The University of Melbourne and Professor Tessa Holyoake at The University of Glasgow, the LEUKomics database curates high quality information on the gene activity of different CML stem cell samples.

Related Stories

Due to the expense of generating this data and difficulties obtaining these rare CML cells from patient material, single datasets tend to have small sample numbers, which limits their potential to show small changes in the leukemic samples.  With the increased samples size that comes from combining multiple data sets, researchers have the power to detect more subtle changes that may be crucial to the biology of the leukemic stem cells.

Professor Jeff Evans, Director of the Institute of Cancer Sciences at the University of Glasgow said:

LEUKomics is a very valuable resource and could help us to reveal new underlying mechanisms that drive CML. It has the potential to transform CML research on a global level, as the findings can be downloaded and shared with other researchers across the world.  We also hope it inspires new research ideas, and ultimately fuels a global search into finding cures for CML.

The data allows researchers to uncover how active different genes are in leukemic stem cells and how these interact with each other to affect the blood cancer’s behavior. The online portal also contains samples of healthy blood stem cells, allowing researchers to directly compare the gene activity with leukemic stem cells.

Dr Alasdair Rankin, Director of Research at Bloodwise, said:

Thanks to research, most patients with CML will now live a normal life by taking a single pill. But treatment is life-long and not everyone can tolerate the side effects from their treatment, or may not respond and see their CML return. There remains a need to develop a permanent cure for all people with this blood cancer. LEUKomics is a highly innovative way to speed up this search for a cure, and should be a valuable asset for the global blood cancer research community. We look forward to seeing its impact in the months to come.

Source:

https://bloodwise.org.uk/blog/scientists-create-leukaemia-online-tool-aid-global-search-cure

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MLL, IBM and Illumina collaborate to build new cognitive technology prototype for improving leukemia treatment
Majority of patients with pediatric ALL and parents over-report medication adherence, study shows
Scientists show p300 protein may stop MDS from developing into leukemia
Enzyme identified in baker's yeast can efficiently annihilate leukemia cells
Activation of specific protein could lead to acute lymphoblastic leukemia, study reveals
Study establishes ENL protein as potential drug target for acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers discover how epigenetic lesion can lead to T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
FDA approves new drug and chemotherapy combination for treatment of adult patients with AML

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Northwestern Medicine scientists identify targeted molecular therapy that halts childhood leukemia