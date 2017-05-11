Researchers discover dual-functional compound that shows potential to combat type 1, type 2 diabetes

May 11, 2017

According to research published online in The FASEB Journal, scientists have discovered a dual peptide called "PGLP-1" that promotes insulin secretion and inhibits gluconeogenesis (a metabolic process that produces glucose). A related compound called GLP-1 is currently used in diabetes treatments. This new compound shows the potential to improve glycemic control for patients with type 1 diabetes and ameliorate insulin resistance in patients with type 2 diabetes.

"In the future, I hope that, in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus, this peptide can protect islets and lower fasting blood glucose, thereby delaying the process of diabetes and maintaining blood glucose stability," said Liang Jin, Ph.D., a researcher involved in the work at the State Key Laboratory of Natural Medicines at the Juangsu Key Laboratory of Drug Screening (School of Life Science and Technology, China Pharmaceutical University, Jiangsu Sheng, China). "In patients with type 2 diabetes, it can stimulate insulin secretion and ameliorate insulin resistance, thereby reducing the amount of insulin."

Related Stories

Scientists designed six GLP-1 analogues and screened to obtain a dual-functional candidate peptide PGLP-1 in vivo and in vitro. The insulin secretion-promoting (insulinotropic) function was verified in normal c57 mice. In STZ-induced hyperglycemic mice, researchers demonstrated that PGLP-1 not only acts as a GLP-1RA, but also produces GLP-1(9-38) to play an insulin-like role (inhibiting gluconeogenesis), in turn protecting β cells and lowering blood glucose.

"This work reveals that the gluconeogenic pathway is subject to effective pharmacological control by this peptide," said Thoru Pederson, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of The FASEB Journal. "Despite great strides in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes over the years, each new finding like this is most welcome."

Source:

Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UT Southwestern study sheds light on role of hormone ghrelin in blood glucose control
Novel approach cures diabetes in mice for one year without side effects
Researchers pinpoint gene that plays crucial role in formation of neural tube defects
Glycated CD59 identified as novel biomarker for screening and diagnosis of gestational diabetes
Simple e-health tool for risk assessment of feet will help diabetes patients
Genetic findings may offer clues to accurate diagnosis and treatment of type 1.5 diabetes
New technique uses modified insulin and red blood cells to reduce blood sugar levels
New blood test could help identify women at higher risk for developing gestational diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Impaired effects of insulin can increase cancer risk, shows study