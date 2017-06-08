More-is-better approach appears to improve vaccine protection from HIV-like virus in monkeys

June 8, 2017

Building on insights from an HIV vaccine regimen in humans that had partial success during a phase 3 clinical trial in Thailand, a Duke-led research team used a more-is-better approach in monkeys that appeared to improve vaccine protection from an HIV-like virus.

Adding three more targets to the investigational vaccine, for a total of five, protected more than half of the vaccinated animals from simian-human immunodeficiency virus infection.

"The vaccine regimen tested in the Thai trial, known as RV144, had 31-percent efficacy and is the only HIV investigational vaccine regimen to have demonstrated even modest protection from HIV infection," said Barton F. Haynes, M.D., director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and senior author of a study published online June 8 in the journal Nature Communications. "In this study in monkeys, we increased that level of protection to 55 percent by using a pentavalent (five-part) vaccine."

Related Stories

Haynes and colleagues -- including Bette T. Korber of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, who led the vaccine design -- started from the foundation used in the RV144 human vaccine trial in Thailand, adding targets that elicited antibody responses to regions of the HIV envelope.

Those antibodies were fairly easy to induce, Haynes said. By adding the three additional regions of the viral envelope to the investigational vaccine, the researchers improved the level of protection afforded to animals exposed to a difficult-to-neutralize strain of the simian virus, which is comparable to HIV.

"Vaccine protection using this model of virus infection in primates is possible," said lead author Todd Bradley, Ph.D., a member of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. "This is a proof-of-concept that provides a strategy to improve upon the first HIV vaccine regimen that provided limited protection in people."

Bradley and Haynes said additional research will try to identify whether all or just one of the additional targets to the viral envelope generated the added protection.​

Source:

Duke University Medical Center

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

West Nile virus positive mosquitoes detected in Las Vegas
New discovery could help explain unparalleled spread of Ebola virus
TSRI study reveals first-ever structure of Lassa virus protein
Early study of experimental vaccine shows escalating immune response in patients with sarcoma
Novel vaccine therapy can generate immune responses in patients with HPV-related head and neck cancer
Tobacco use more common among HIV positive individuals, York study shows
Reliable clinical assay detects Zika virus from semen samples
Research shows new Zika virus vaccine that offers 100% protection in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Proteins are an important component of our diet and help to build muscles; they take part in the structure of hormones and they are vital to the whole body’s metabolism. The most important consequence is that the liver loses its capacity to produce proteins (such as albumin) and to metabolise (inactivate or activate in some cases) medicaments for instance.

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
HPV infection more likely to develop into cervical pre-cancer in women with HIV