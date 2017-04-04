Study reveals potential new approach to treat posttraumatic stress disorder

April 4, 2017 at 7:23 AM

A potential new approach to treat posttraumatic stress disorder: After taking the antibiotic doxycycline, study participants remembered an unpleasant event considerably less, as experiments conducted by a team of researchers from the University Psychiatric Hospital and the University of Zurich reveal.

Physical violence, war or a natural disaster can trigger posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Those affected keep reliving the traumatic event - through memories that hit them out of the blue or as recurring nightmares. As this psychological wound can't always be treated successfully with psychotherapy, scientists have long been looking for a way to influence trauma memory using drugs. So far, possibilities tested in animal models have not been suitable or effective enough for this purpose. Now, however, researchers from the University Psychiatric Hospital and the University of Zurich have successfully tested a new drug that considerably weakens the recollection of a negative experience in humans.    

Doxycycline inhibits enzyme involved in memory formation

The team headed by Dominik Bach, an UZH professor and a physician at the University Psychiatric Hospital, presents a new approach. They studied how inhibiting an enzyme that is important for strengthening connections between nerve cells affects traumatic memories. Lab experiments only recently revealed that proteins from the extracellular matrix, the space between nerve cells, are necessary for memory formation. Known as metalloproteinases, these enzymes are found throughout the body and involved in the development of heart disease and various cancer strains. The antibiotic doxycycline inhibits the activity of these enzymes and has already been tested for several of these diseases. Now the UZH professor and his two study authors examined how doxycycline affects memory formation.  

Related Stories

Negative reactions two thirds weaker

Almost 80 people divided into an experimental and a control group took part in the study. Test subjects were given mildly painful electrical impulses, which they learned to associate with a specific color. The experimental group received 200 mg of doxycycline beforehand, the control group a placebo. The test subjects in the control group showed increased startle responses upon seeing the color when tested seven days later. "For those in the experimental group, the later startle responses were around two thirds weaker than in the control group," explains Bach. "Therefore, we demonstrate for the first time that doxycycline diminishes emotional memory if taken before a negative event."  

Usable in combination with psychotherapy

The results show that metalloproteinases are not just useful tools in the lab; they are also relevant for memory formation in humans. According to Bach, these enzymes provide key starting points for the development of therapeutically effective substances. "Based on what we know today, though, doxycycline could probably already be used to dampen existing emotional memories - if patients so desire," says the doctor from the Department of Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics. This treatment would involve specifically activating existing traumatic memories and weakening them by administering doxycycline. "We're planning to test this combined therapy model first in healthy people and then in the clinic," concludes Bach.  

Source:

http://www.media.uzh.ch/en/Press-Releases/2017/Using-drugs-to-weaken-traumatic-memories.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chinese scientists develop simple fluorescence-based assay to detect carbapenem-resistant pathogens
New research reveals impact of 3D printing technology in medical devices and pharmaceutical sector
Link between breast cancer risk factor and inflammation raises hopes for preventative treatments
Scientists apply generative neural network to create new pharmaceutical medicines
Platforms for NMR software for spectrometer control and data analysis announced by Bruker
Fight against TB threatened by drug resistance
TB Alliance urges WHO to add Mycobacterium tuberculosis to list of drug-resistant bacteria
New gene-silencing drugs cut cholesterol levels by half in early research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New stenting tool found to be less painful and cheaper than current methods