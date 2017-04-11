Scientists discover promising target to treat highly aggressive brain tumor in infants

April 11, 2017 at 1:32 PM

Using state-of-the-art gene editing technology, scientists from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago have discovered a promising target to treat atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor (AT/RT) – a highly aggressive and therapy resistant brain tumor that mostly occurs in infants. They found that these tumors' growth and tendency to metastasize are regulated by a protein kinase called Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), which is increased in AT/RT. They also have demonstrated that an experimental drug, a PLK4 inhibitor, stopped tumor growth. Findings were published in Pediatric Blood & Cancer.

"This is the first time that PLK4 has been described as a therapeutic target for brain tumors or in pediatric cancer," said lead author Simone T. Sredni, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and cancer researcher at the Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children's.

Related Stories

Sredni and team were able to identify PLK4 as a potential target for treatment by using a novel gene editing technology called CRISPR/Cas9. It allowed them to mutate individual kinase genes – key regulators of cell function – in order to reveal the kinase that most significantly affected tumor cell growth. Then they targeted that kinase with an available kinase inhibitor, currently being tested for breast cancer.

Sredni and colleagues also found that the PLK4 inhibitor (CFI-400945) was safe for normal tissue, while attacking the cancer cells. "The drug we used to inhibit PLK4 significantly impaired tumor proliferation, survival, invasion and migration, while sparing normal cells," said Sredni. "This may be a paradigm shift for the treatment of AT/RT and possibly other pediatric brain tumors". The scientists tested the safety of the drug by exposing zebrafish larvae to extremely high doses of the drug for extended periods of time. They observed that the drug did not affect the fish development, implying that it may be safe to be used in the pediatric population.

"This could also be an opportunity for a precision medicine approach as we can stratify patients who are eligible for treatment with the drug by investigating the level of PLK4 expressed in their tumors," said Sredni.

The group is currently testing the drug in animal models of AT/RT, as well as other types of brain tumors. Sredni envisions a Phase I clinical trial soon.

Source:

https://www.luriechildrens.org/en-us/news-events/Pages/new_potential_treatment_for_agressive_brain_cancer_in_children_450.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows the aging brain has trouble generating brain waves required for deep sleep
Urinary biomarkers may help identify OSA in children with Down syndrome
Scientists find new way to detect prostate cancer by 'sniffing' urine
Pitt scientists identify neural pathway that regulates coordinated hand movements
New imaging test can show key enzyme in ovarian cancer to help guide treatment choices
Extreme short and long telomeres linked to increased cancer risk
Researchers identify biomarker for likely aggressive, early-stage breast cancers
Advanced image analysis technique identifies genetic cell mutations in patients with lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers uncover critical pathway that helps pancreatic cancer cells turn off immune system