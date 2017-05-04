New drug mimics health effects of exercise, say researchers

By May 4, 2017

Scientists have managed to mimic the health effects of exercise in mice, simply by using a pill, according to a study published in Cell Metabolism.

The drug activated a genetic pathway that is triggered by running, which led mice to burn off more fat and increase their stamina levels, despite them being sedentary.

The researchers say this could mean that, for people who are unable to exercise due to illness or disability, the benefits of fitness training could be achieved pharmacologically instead.

“It means you can improve endurance to the equivalent level as someone in training, without all of the physical effort," says lead author Weiwei Fan from Salk Institute, California in the U.S.

The drug, known of as GW501516 (GW), activates a gene called PPAR delta (PPARD), which has previously been associated with improved weight control and insulin responsiveness in mice.

For the current study, high doses of GW were given to sedentary mice over an eight-week period.  The animals were then subjected to treadmill tests to see how long they could run for and the results were compared with those for sedentary mice that had not been given the drug.

Fan and colleagues found that the control mice could run for about 160 minutes before they became exhausted. The experimental mice, on the other hand, could run for about 270 minutes –which is approximately 70% longer.

Related Stories

In both groups, mice became exhausted once their blood sugar level fell to around 70 mg/dL, suggesting that exhaustion was the result of a low blood sugar level (hypoglycemia).

Further tests revealed that the drug had altered the expression of 975 genes. Genes involved in fat breakdown became more active, but surprisingly, genes involved in the breakdown of sugar for energy were suppressed.

Fan and team concluded that the PPARD pathway stops sugar from being used as an energy source during exercise, possibly as a means of preserving brain function. Although muscle tissue can burn either fat or sugar, the brain uses sugar, which explains why athletes experience both physical and mental exhaustion once their glucose supplies have run out.

According to the authors, the drug basically causes the body to burn fat more quickly, but sugar more slowly. When mice are given the drug, the drop in blood sugar that causes exhaustion therefore occurs later than it usually would.

Co-author Michael Downes says: "This study suggests that burning fat is less a driver of endurance than a compensatory mechanism to conserve glucose… PPARD is suppressing all the points that are involved in sugar metabolism in the muscle so glucose can be redirected to the brain, thereby preserving brain function."

Pharmaceutical companies are now interested in developing clinical trials to test the drug in humans. Fan and team hope that therapeutic uses could range from increased fat burning among overweight and obese people, to improved fitness levels among patients due to undergo surgery.

Sources:
  1. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-05/si-ba042817.php
  2. https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/may/02/exercise-pill-could-deliver-benefits-of-fitness-in-tablet-form

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers shed light on diverse effects of exercise on individuals
Drinking beetroot juice before working out makes aging brain look younger
Physical activity linked to better chances of survival after heart attack
Feeding status alters the human adipose tissue response to exercise, study reveals
Regular exercise, not body fat, may help predict person's recovery from stroke
SLU researchers aim to tackle diabetes and obesity by capturing benefits of exercise in pill form
Whole-body vibration can mimic muscle, bone health benefits of regular exercise in mice
Moderate exercise may benefit patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Walking intervention may reestablish protective neuronal connections in older adults with MCI