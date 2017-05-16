WSU scientists develop new approach to deliver therapeutics to tumors

May 16, 2017

For the first time, WSU researchers have demonstrated a way to deliver a drug to a tumor by attaching it to a blood cell. The innovation could let doctors target tumors with anticancer drugs that might otherwise damage healthy tissues.

To develop the treatment, a team led by Zhenjia Wang, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences, worked at the microscopic scale using a nanotherapeutic particle so small that 1,000 of them would fit across the width of a hair. By attaching a nanoscale particle to an infection-fighting white blood cell, the team showed they can get a drug past the armor of blood vessels that typically shield a tumor. This has been a major challenge in nanotechnology drug delivery.

Related Stories

The researchers reported on the technique in the latest issue of the journal Advanced Materials.

Working with colleagues in Spokane and China, Wang implanted a tumor on the flank of a mouse commonly chosen as a model for human diseases. The tumor was exposed to near-infrared light, causing an inflammation that released proteins to attract white blood cells, called neutrophils, into the tumor.

The researchers then injected the mouse with gold nanoparticles treated with antibodies that mediate the union of the nanoparticles and neutrophils. When the tumor was exposed to infrared light, the light's interaction with the gold nanoparticles produced heat that killed the tumor cells, Wang said.

In the future, therapists could attach an anticancer drug like doxorubicin to the nanoparticle. This could let them deliver the drug directly to the tumor and avoid damaging nearby tissues, Wang said.

"We have developed a new approach to deliver therapeutics into tumors using the white blood cells of our body," Wang said. "This will be applied to deliver many anticancer drugs, such as doxorubicin, and we hope that it could increase the efficacy of cancer therapies compared to other delivery systems."

Source:

https://news.wsu.edu/2017/05/15/nanotherapeutics-target-tumor-at-wsu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover free C3d protein that mitigates tumor-induced immunosuppression
New study illuminates dark side of p53 gene in cancer
Restricting amino acids in diet slows tumor growth, prolongs survival in mice
Tumor necrosis factor may help control blood pressure, study suggests
Combination of anti-angiogenic and immune-stimulating therapies can lead to effective cancer treatments
New imaging techniques at Mayo Clinic reveal tumor firmness, adhesion before brain cancer surgery
Mayo Clinic scientists develop novel nanoparticle to shrink tumors, prevent breast cancer recurrence
TUM scientists develop new pH sensor that provides insights into tumor metabolism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Guardant Health introduces new initiative to sequence tumor DNA of one million cancer patients