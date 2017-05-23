Study shows how different genetic mutations cause acute myeloid leukemia

May 23, 2017

A study led by the University of Birmingham has made a breakthrough in the understanding of how different genetic mutations cause acute myeloid leukemia.

One of the most common acute leukemia's in adults with around 2,400 people in the UK diagnosed with the disease each year, the survival rates for those diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia are very poor and new treatments are needed.

Researchers at the Universities of Birmingham and Newcastle worked in collaboration to study the DNA of two types of acute myeloid leukemia in an effort to explain how clinical prognosis can differ.

Professor Constanze Bonifer, of the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham, said: "Is has been known for a long time that acute myeloid leukemia is highly heterogeneous, involving different disease-causing genetic mutations.

Related Stories

"This in turn leads to highly variable clinical outcomes, with some patients responding better to certain treatments than others.

"Prior to this study, the reason for the differences in response to treatment was unknown.

"We discovered how two closely related oncogenes - genes which have the potential to cause cancer - differently reprogram blood stem cells in acute myeloid leukemia and send them spiraling out of control."

The study, published today in Cell Reports, highlights the difficulties faced in understanding the heterogeneity of the disease.

Dr Justin Loke, a Kay Kendall Clinical Fellow from Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Haematology Department which is affiliated with the University of Birmingham's Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, added: "We used state-of-the-art molecular technology that studies all genes within leukaemic cells to investigate why two types of the disease with mutations in the same gene display a completely different clinical profile.

"We showed that the maintenance of the leukemic state of these two types of acute myeloid leukemia is dependent on different sets of normal genes, therefore identifying a route to developing tailored and personalized treatments for patients with different cancer-causing mutations in order to specifically target each tumor."

Since the early 1990s, acute myeloid leukemia incidence rates have increased by more than a quarter (28 percent) in the UK. One in 200 men and one in 255 women will be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia during their lifetime.

Source:

http://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/05/breakthrough-understanding-myeloid-leukaemia.aspx

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nut consumption reduces chance of colon cancer recurrence and death, study shows
Study: Educational session effective at reducing distress in prostate cancer patients and female partners
Researchers discover novel mechanism that causes malignant pleural effusion in lung cancer patients
Researchers show how cancer therapy works in different way to destroy tumor cells
Antibody drug conjugate could hold promise in improving treatment for childhood ALL
New imaging technology could reduce the need for additional cancer surgeries
Researchers develop new imaging technique to ensure complete removal of tumor during surgery
Study shows new promise in the fight against pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physically active lifestyle, limiting alcohol could help lower breast cancer risk