Researchers identify key mutation that promotes melanoma growth by suppressing immune response

March 7, 2017 at 9:58 PM

University of California, Irvine researchers have identified a specific mutation that allows melanoma tumor cells to remain undetected by the immune system. The finding may lead to the development of better immunotherapies and more effective methods to identify patients that would respond to these new therapies.

The study, "ATR Mutations Promote the Growth of Melanoma Tumors by Modulating the Immune Microenvironment," is published March 7 in the journal Cell Reports.

Related Stories

"Cancers develop not only because they acquire mutations that promote their growth but also because they are able to prevent the immune system from recognizing and removing them," said Anand K. Ganesan, MD, senior author and Associate Professor at the University of California, Irvine. He explained that researchers identified a mutation in the ATR gene, a protein that normally recognizes and repairs UV-induced DNA damage, in melanoma tumors. Cancers with this ATR mutation suppress the body's natural immune response.

"Understanding how developing tumors interact with the immune system to promote their continued growth is a key to developing effective immunotherapies," he said.

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2017, it’s expected that more than 87,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed (about 52,170 in men and 34,940 in women) and that about 9,730 people are expected to die of the disease.

Source:

University of California, Irvine

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Melanoma research breakthrough opens up new pathways to treatment
Research may offer brand-new tool for early diagnosis for lethal melanomas
New research letter compares melanoma death and incidence by states and geographic regions
Study reveals promising therapeutic approach that can be beneficial for older melanoma patients
Sunbed use increases number of melanoma patients and decreases age at diagnosis
NIH researchers identify genes that may predict how melanoma spreads
Researchers predict melanoma death rates will decrease from current levels by 2050
Melanoma survivors more likely to have optimal sun protection behaviors, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research emphasizes importance of skin cancer prevention and detection