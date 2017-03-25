Insilico Medicine to present research findings in AI for drug discovery at BioDataWorld West Congress

Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based Big Data analytics company applying deep learning techniques to drug discovery, biomarker development and human longevity research will present and chair a panel at the BioDataWorld West, San Francisco, April 26-27. The CEO of Insilico Medicine, Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD will present new research applying generative adversarial networks (GANs) to developing new molecular structures for leads in oncology and other diseases.

"Our team publishes high-profile and sometimes seminal research publications in the field of drug discovery and biomarker development. This year we will be presenting at over 20 forums and conferences and co-organizing the Artificial Intelligence Forum in Basel as part of the EMBO/Basel Life. However, the number and the caliber of speakers at the BioDataWorld West eclipses everything we have seen to date. The organizers conducted interviews with almost every speaker to ensure the highest standards and fit. All the big players and some of the very promising startups will be there. I highly recommend attending this conference. We were fortunate to assist the organizers with the artificial intelligence track of the conference and will be presenting and chairing the panel", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence Track was tailored according to the specifications from the senior leadership of Merck. The conference organizers agreed to offer a 15% discount to delegates attending the AI Track courtesy of Insilico Medicine. To get more information about BioData World West and access a discount only for InSilico Medicine partners, download the brochure here: https:/ / goo. gl/ YeBhed

"BioDataWorld West Congress features over 100 speakers from across the globe. As of an international series designed to drive big data into the development of personalized medicines in the fastest way possible. We are bringing together the greatest innovators in Artificial Intelligence applied to healthcare, aging and drug development such as Google's Jeff Dean and Insilico Medicine's Alex Zhavoronkov. It is truly humbling to be working alongside these world-renowned figures. The work is inspiring, astonishing and thought provoking in equal measures", said Edward Glanville, founder and director of the BioDataWorld West Congress, part of Terrapinn conference portfolio.

Through its focus on aging research and drug discovery, Insilico Medicine is bringing the knowledge gap between the consumer and pharmaceutical industries and collaborates with some of the largest pharmaceutical, cosmetics and nutrition companies and academic institutions. In 2016 Insilico Medicine published several seminal proofs of concept papers demonstrating the applications of deep learning to drug discovery, biomarker development, and aging research. A study published in

Insilico Medicine was the first company to apply deep generative adversarial networks (GANs) to generating anti-cancer drugs with given parameters and published a seminal paper in Oncotarget. The paper published in

In March 2017 the company launched its first geroprotector with its exclusive partner, Life Extension: http://www. geroprotector. com .