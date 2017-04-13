Vascular risk factors increase risk of Alzheimer's disease in late-life, study reveals

April 13, 2017 at 10:06 AM

A study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reveals that an increasing number of vascular risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and smoking during midlife contributes to increased brain amyloid levels (protein fragments associated with Alzhemier’s, the most common form of dementia) in later life.

Alzheimer's disease - neurons with amyloid plaques. Credit: Juan Gaertner / Shutterstock.com

Dementia in later life is connected to midlife vascular risk factors. However, whether the risk factors are directly linked to amyloid deposition in the brain, it is not clear. Rebecca F. Gottesman, M.D., Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and her team studied the data of 346 individuals all dementia-free and evaluated for vascular risk factors and markers. The participants had previously had PET scans as part of the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC)-PET Amyloid Imaging trials in 2012-2013.

Related Stories

The individuals were between 45 and 64 years old when the ARIC study took place, and the risk factors included were body mass index that equals 30 or greater, current smoking, hypertension, diabetes, and total cholesterol of 200 mg/dL or higher. The models evaluated included age, gender, race, APOE genotype, and educational level.

Potential biomarkers such as brain amyloid help in early detection of dementia and provide insights into the role of vascular disease to cognition and amyloid deposition.

The research has identified that a collective number of midlife vascular risk factors are connected with increased brain amyloid, irrespective of race. However, later-life vascular risk factors are not related to later-life brain amyloid deposition. The study outcomes were not significant among individuals who carry or do not carry the Apolipoprotein E (ApoE)  ε4 allele—risk factor gene to develop Alzheimer's.

The authors wrote:

These data support the concept that midlife, but not late-life, exposure to these vascular risk factors is important for amyloid deposition… These findings are consistent with a role of vascular disease in the development of AD."
Sources:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop novel genetic score to calculate age-specific risk of Alzheimer's disease
Greebles may prove to be valuable tools in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease
SNIFF study to examine safety, efficacy of nasal insulin for treating Alzheimer’s disease
Shutting down key protein could slow or prevent Alzheimer’s disease, study shows
New report highlights increasing cost of caring for people with Alzheimer's and dementia
Neurology researchers on the hunt for biomarker signal for early detection of Alzheimer's disease
Syngene's G:BOX Chemi XX6 used to help identify biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease
Study suggests new strategy for treating Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prevention, not cure, may be key to stopping Alzheimer’s disease